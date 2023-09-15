SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union Team Raises $63,875 for CHOC Walk in the Park 2023

Annual fundraiser supports Children's Health of Orange County in its mission to build healthy futures for children. 

TUSTIN, Calif., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union serving school employees and their families, today announced that its team raised more than $63,000 for Children's Health of Orange County (CHOC) during CHOC Walk in the Park 2023. Each year, the walk helps CHOC raise essential funds that support children and their families receiving critical care from CHOC.

SchoolsFirst FCU team members and their friends and family participate in CHOC Walk in the Park 2023.
The fundraiser featured a 5K walk held at Disneyland park on August 20. This year, 141 SchoolsFirst FCU team members, including friends and family members, supported the effort by collecting funds from donors and participating in the walk.

"SchoolsFirst FCU has been a long-standing supporter of CHOC. Our team looks forward to contributing to the cause and participating in the walk each year. It's one of the ways we can support the local community and help make a difference in the lives of the children and families who receive care at CHOC," said Bill Cheney, chief executive officer at SchoolsFirst FCU. "Our shared vision of helping people in our communities is why we partner with CHOC and Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, the charity of choice for credit unions. We are honored to support children receiving care from hospitals throughout California."

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union is the fifth largest credit union in the country and has been recognized by Forbes as the number one credit union in California. Serving school employees and their families, the organization is dedicated to delivering World-Class Personal Service and improving the financial lives of its Members. Today they serve more than 1.3 million Members with a full range of financial products and services. SchoolsFirst FCU was founded in 1934, when 126 school employees pooled $1,200 and established a Member-owned cooperative to help improve each other's lives. In 2022, the Credit Union reported nearly $28 billion in assets and remains the largest credit union in California. For more information about SchoolsFirst FCU, visit schoolsfirstfcu.org.

