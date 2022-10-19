SchoolStatus Acquires SI&A, Adding K-12 Solutions to Improve Student Attendance and Ensure Policy Compliance

SI&A's flagship product, The Achievement Initiative with Attention2Attendance, is a data-driven platform that helps track and improve student attendance

RIDGELAND, Miss., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolStatus, a leading provider of an education communications, data, and workflows platform, announced today the acquisition of School Innovations & Achievement (SI&A), a privately-held, education software company that provides innovative software and solutions that help K-12 school administrators track and improve student attendance and mitigate risk by ensuring policy compliance on a local and state level. Financial terms were not disclosed.

SchoolStatus will acquire SI&A in its entirety, including SI&A's operations, technology, team of 73 employees, and its clients in over 400 districts and nine states. SI&A will operate independently, but will be tightly integrated with the rest of the SchoolStatus portfolio products that provide school districts with unprecedented ways to spot trends in their most important datasets and act quickly with high-quality solutions. SchoolStatus will enhance SI&A's offerings to include all channels of communication, including email, two-way texting, and calling on top of SI&A's robust mail operation. SI&A's current customers will keep the same great products and services they're used to.

"The addition of SI&A enables SchoolStatus to offer our district partners leading solutions for improving student achievement, attendance, and district governance," said Russ Davis, CEO and founder of SchoolStatus. "It's an excellent addition to our comprehensive portfolio of products. We've seen that higher attendance leads to better student outcomes and attendance data is one of the key metrics integrated into the SchoolStatus data platform. We'll now have a platform with enhanced capabilities to spot chronic absenteeism, which will allow educators to intervene in real-time, in the primary language of the family."

Founded in 2003, SI&A offers innovative programs that help protect school district funding, mitigate risk in state and federal programs, and improve student attendance. Their flagship product is The Achievement Initiative, featuring Attention2Attendance (A2A), its software and service component. The Achievement Initiative is successfully addressing top issues facing education today: declining enrollment, missing students, chronic absenteeism, the academic side effects of missing school, and positive messaging to families – all with the objective of increasing learning time for all students.

"At a time when chronic absenteeism is an issue for districts across the country, giving schools and districts access to the best tools to address this issue is vital," said Jeff Williams, CEO and Founder of SI&A. "Improving student attendance is the gateway to improved student achievement and the first line of defense against lost learning. Over 400 districts in nine states partner with SI&A to improve attendance and reduce chronic absenteeism by as much as 78 percent. With SI&A joining SchoolStatus, our current customers will have access to the same great products and services they're used to, and we'll be able to continue to enhance our users' options for two-way communication."

For the last two decades, SI&A has been recognized for providing best-in-class, innovative, award-winning software and service solutions for some of the toughest issues in K-12 education. SI&A empowers and supports school districts with programs that generate and protect revenue, achieve attendance and performance goals, streamline processes, and fulfill regulatory obligations. For more information, visit www.sia-us.com.

SchoolStatus is a leading provider of a fully-integrated data analytics and communications platform designed to drive better student outcomes through the unique combination of comprehensive data and direct parent engagement. With SchoolStatus, educators have instant access to the information they need, supporting data-driven decision-making and enabling more proactive and meaningful communications. SchoolStatus removes technology, language, and access barriers to parent engagement. With more than two hundred million successful parent-teacher interactions, SchoolStatus is the choice of school leaders who recognize the need for data-informed decision-making and parent communications. For more information, visit www.schoolstatus.com.

