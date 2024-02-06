SchoolStatus Launches New K-12 Student Success Platform, Empowering Schools and Families with Integrated Data-Driven Communications and Attendance Solutions to Help Students Thrive

News provided by

SchoolStatus

06 Feb, 2024, 08:30 ET

Unified platform features SchoolStatus Connect and SchoolStatus Attend to power more collaboration and engagement between families and educators

RIDGELAND, Miss., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolStatus, a leader in K-12 data-driven solutions that empower student success, announced the launch of its new K-12 student success platform. The user-friendly, fully integrated platform features SchoolStatus Connect for personalized communications and SchoolStatus Attend for reducing chronic absenteeism. Both solutions empower families, administrators, and educators with data and insights to drive positive student outcomes.

Research consistently shows that when families and educators collaborate, students do significantly better in school. The new SchoolStatus platform is designed to enhance collaboration and family engagement through a centralized communications hub that makes it easier for districts to reach every family with relevant messaging to support better learning and attendance outcomes. The platform offers educators instant insight into the information they need for data-driven decision-making and removes barriers to access, such as technology and language.

The SchoolStatus platform launched with solutions focused on school-home communications and attendance. Additional solutions will be introduced later this year. The platform includes:

  • SchoolStatus Attend: A data-driven attendance management solution that empowers educators with automatic attendance interventions and positive reinforcement that improve daily attendance and streamline administrative tasks to combat chronic absenteeism. The solution helps eliminate the need for tedious administrative processes through automated outreach using mailed letters and postcards as well as digital messages. Leveraging over 20 years of attendance management experience, SchoolStatus Attend can reduce attendance management workload by up to 75% while fostering a culture where students want to attend school.

  • SchoolStatus Connect: An easy-to-use, integrated communications hub that empowers educators, schools, and districts to establish more meaningful connections with each student's family via auto-translated SMS text messages, email, newsletters, phone, video, and more. Educators can also access a holistic view of a student's academic performance and contact history, including call recordings, to track progress in reaching and engaging families, all in the same place.

"Districts, educators, and families share the common goal of wanting students to thrive and the first step is having actionable data-driven insights to further propel student success and school-home connections. The combination of data and communication is a powerful catalyst for driving family engagement and, importantly, freeing up valuable time for educators," said Russ Davis, SchoolStatus Founder and CEO. "We know that educators and families want better, easier ways to connect and engage with each other as they partner to help students get back on track academically and work to address absenteeism. Our new integrated communication and attendance solutions are designed to meet the needs of schools and educators, while keeping students' families engaged, informed, and connected, and decreasing educators' workload."

Recently crossing four billion successful family-educator interactions, and with millions of users across all product lines throughout the U.S., SchoolStatus has helped tens of thousands of schools across the country increase the quality and frequency of school-family communications and combat chronic absenteeism. Its student-centered approach has driven meaningful results for thousands of districts across the United States.

"At San Marcos CISD, we seek out the best technology to support student achievement and promote positive school-home collaboration," said Andrew Fernandez, Chief of Communications and Technology for San Marcos CISD. "Having access to a platform that offers a central, easy-to-use communications hub will make it easier for our educators and families to build strong partnerships to support students. The SchoolStatus student success platform will allow us to continue to enhance family communication and engagement by making connecting with our schools easier and more meaningful for families."

News of the launch of the new SchoolStatus student success platform follows a year of strong company momentum, customer growth and validation, and prominent industry recognition. SchoolStatus was recently selected for a 2024 District Administration Top EdTech Product Award, a 2023 Supes' Choice Award, and as a finalist for the ACE-ED 2023 Excellence in Equity Awards.

For more information on SchoolStatus Connect and SchoolStatus Attend, visit www.schoolstatus.com

About SchoolStatus
SchoolStatus provides a comprehensive suite of communication and attendance solutions that enhance educator-to-family connectedness and support student success. Instant insight into student information and district attendance trends gives educators and administrators full visibility into all levels of the education ecosystem. Data-informed, multi-touch communications include calling, texting, video, and print materials centered around proactive intervention that improves student outcomes and family engagement. With millions of successful school-home interactions, SchoolStatus is improving student achievement by facilitating meaningful engagement between educators, districts, and families across the U.S. For more information, visit schoolstatus.com.

Media Contact:
Sydney Stressman
Zer0 to 5ive for SchoolStatus
[email protected]
609.238.6663

SOURCE SchoolStatus

Also from this source

SchoolStatus Names Tim Mathison as Chief Financial Officer

SchoolStatus Names Tim Mathison as Chief Financial Officer

SchoolStatus, a leader in K-12 communication and attendance solutions, has appointed Tim Mathison as its new Chief Financial Officer. An accomplished ...
SchoolStatus' Attendance Solutions Demonstrate Positive Impact Across the U.S.: Helping K-12 Schools Get Students Back into the Classroom

SchoolStatus' Attendance Solutions Demonstrate Positive Impact Across the U.S.: Helping K-12 Schools Get Students Back into the Classroom

As K-12 districts settle into a new academic year, chronic absenteeism remains a critical issue impacting millions of students. According to recent...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.