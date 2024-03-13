SchoolWise Partners Advises in the Sale of 7-Unit Child Care Portfolio in Ohio

MIAMI, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 23rd, 2024, SchoolWise Partners, the nation's foremost sell-side advisor to owners of early childhood, primary, and secondary schools, proudly announced its role as the exclusive financial advisor to Sweet Kiddles in their acquisition by a global preschool provider.

Established in 2012, Sweet Kiddles stands as a premier provider of early childhood education, with seven prime locations across Ohio. Offering flexible childcare services, Sweet Kiddles ensures high-quality, convenient, and cost-effective care tailored to families' needs. Families benefit from a pay-as-you-go model, often spending less overall, while enjoying convenience through online reservation management and flexible scheduling. With centers boasting 3, 4, and 5-star ratings, exceptional cleanliness, and staffed by educated, caring teachers, Sweet Kiddles prioritizes holistic development through proprietary educational content like Creative Curriculum®, Math Without Tears®, and Handwriting Without Tears®.

"We express our heartfelt gratitude to SchoolWise Partners for their invaluable support as the exclusive sell-side advisor throughout this transaction. It is with great enthusiasm that we embark on this new chapter in partnership with a global preschool provider. We firmly believe that they will honor and uphold the legacy we've painstakingly built, while also fostering the continued growth of the Sweet Kiddles brand," said Andrea and Robert Kimmel, the founders/owners of Sweet Kiddles.

"As the exclusive sell-side advisor for Sweet Kiddles and their shareholders, we are delighted to have facilitated this highly successful transaction. Working closely with Andrea and Robert, our team executed a discreet, strategic, and competitive process, resulting in an outstanding outcome for their family and team," commented Ben Mayer, Managing Partner of SchoolWise Partners.

"I am thrilled for Andrea and Robert Kimmel, their partners, and the entire Sweet Kiddles family. We believe the global preschool provider is a strong partner to guide the school's next chapter, and we eagerly anticipate their future successes. It has been a pleasure collaborating with the Sweet Kiddles team throughout this transaction," added Charlie Zamora, Managing Partner of SchoolWise Partners.

SchoolWise Partners (SwP) is the nation's leading sell-side advisory firm that provides strategic services to owners and operators of preschools, primary, and secondary schools. SwP's principals and its team have deep experience as former owners of 42 private schools combined with profound institutional knowledge in the fields of finance, private equity, investment banking, and accounting. It is uniquely positioned as the premier sell-side advisor to school owners and, since its founding, SwP has helped hundreds of owners throughout the U.S. realize value in excess of $1 billion.

SchoolWise Partners' passion for education inspires us to not only create value for our clients. We exclusively assist owners of early childhood, primary, and secondary school owners realize value that is often left behind because they are under-represented. SwP's mission is to ensure all the hard work that school owners invest to educate America's children is returned to them at the appropriate time and in the appropriate manner. We strive to embody the highest standards of integrity, excellence, commitment, stewardship, and partnership.

