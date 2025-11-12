Schoox Introduces the Learning Impact Suite -- Enabling Learning & Development Leaders to Deliver Measurable Business Impact

Schoox Introduces the Learning Impact Suite — Enabling L&D Leaders to Deliver Measurable Business Impact Post this

"The skills gap isn't widening — it's exploding," said Lefteris Ntouanoglou PhD, CEO and Founder of Schoox. "Automation and AI adoption are transforming jobs faster than companies can reskill their people, and companies that can't train and reskill fast enough are already being left behind. The era of completion-driven learning is over. The Learning Impact Suite is built for what comes next: keeping organizations performing amid constant change, linking skills to business outcomes, and ensuring learning drives performance. This is about a competitive advantage in the age of AI."

A New Category: Learning Built for the Bottom Line

The Learning Impact Suite establishes a new category of enterprise learning — impact-driven learning. Legacy LMS platforms were designed to measure completions and compliance. The Schoox Learning Impact Suite was engineered to ensure every training initiative demonstrates a direct impact on business performance. The platform starts with business outcomes and works backward — mapping company goals to role-based skills using AI, auto-generating personalized training content and reinforcement, and then tracking progress against projected business outcomes — continuously.

Now, with the Learning Impact Suite, organizations can:

Map business goals to role-based skills - Create Impact Profiles that correlate required skills to business performance metrics.

Create that correlate required skills to business performance metrics. Generate learning plans and content at scale - The Suite creates customized courses that will develop skills proficiency for each role that contributes to desired outcomes.

The Suite creates customized courses that will develop skills proficiency for each role that contributes to desired outcomes. Forecast ROI before rollout - Leaders can predict business impact before committing resources.

Leaders can predict business impact committing resources. Continuously adapt learning as business priorities evolve - Personalized reinforcement, coaching, and assessments can continuously adapt training programs.

"Learning must move at the speed of business," said Costas Vasiliou, Chief Customer Officer at Schoox. "We've engineered the platform not just to create content faster, but to rearchitect learning around outcomes — delivering adaptive, personalized training that directly drives performance. Additionally, our solution enables customers to adopt the AI capabilities at their own pace — starting with optimized and augmented training of existing content before advancing to fully optimized learning."

Engineered for Enterprise Impact

Schoox took a fully native yet human-centered approach to AI — to build something truly transformative. The Learning Impact Suite leverages multiple LLMs trained on how humans actually learn, creating adaptive, role-specific experiences that evolve with the business. At each stage in the process, the output, sources used, and reasoning are exposed so that organizations can edit, enhance, or discard system generated information to ensure learning professionals are always in control.

"We didn't just bolt AI on top of training," said Ntouanoglou. "We engineered our learning suite with AI to transform learning to create outcomes, not to simply accelerate the current process."

Early Adopter Heavyweights Embrace the Learning Impact Suite

Progressive, high-growth organizations — including Big 5 Sporting Goods, Pilot Catastrophe Services, Westgate Resorts, Astrion, and Pacific Seafood — are among the first to adopt the Learning Impact Suite.

"Our mission — to double in size by 2031 — requires a talent strategy that is just as aggressive and measurable as our business goals," said Bill Hueffner, VP, Talent and Culture at Pacific Seafood. "To meet our goals, talent development must be real-time, performance-driven, and focused on the specific, critical skills needed to succeed in every role. The Schoox Learning Impact Suite is the solution that provides this alignment. It allows us to measure the true, tangible business impact of L&D, ensuring our workforce is expertly prepared to integrate talent and drive our aggressive growth objectives."

Participants project measurable gains in workforce readiness and performance across their organizations.

"Schoox has enabled Big 5 Sporting Goods to streamline training with smart automation and adaptive learning tools, turning learning into a strategic driver of performance and growth," says Franz Villa, Human Resources Director of HRIS and Training and Development at Big 5 Sporting Goods.

About Schoox

Schoox is redefining how learning drives business performance in the AI era. The company's award-winning frontline training solutions use adaptive intelligence to transform learning from a compliance exercise into a measurable growth engine.

Unlike traditional learning management systems, Schoox delivers personalized learning experiences that continuously adapt to each employee's role, performance, and development goals. By combining AI-engineered skill mapping, real-time learning reinforcement, and intuitive, mobile-first delivery, Schoox engages and supports employee development — quickly, effectively, and with lasting impact.

With intelligent analytics that link development to outcomes such as revenue, retention, and customer satisfaction, Schoox enables L&D leaders to deliver outcome-driven agile learning capabilities necessary for enterprise and employee growth. Trusted by global brands including Subway, KIOTI Tractor, Sport Clips Haircuts, Sonesta Hotels, and Wingstop, Schoox is setting a new standard for what learning can do for business. Learn more at www.schoox.com .

