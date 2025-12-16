Schoox Wins Gold in Brandon Hall Group™ Excellence in Technology Awards for Best Advance in Learning Management Technology

Recognizing impact-driven learning innovation

Schoox was recognized for excellence in the Best Advance in Learning Management Technology category for their innovative AI-engineered learning platform and the newly launched Learning Impact Suite , which transforms traditional completion-based training into outcome-driven learning that directly connects skills, learning, and business results. The Learning Impact Suite starts with business outcomes and works backward — mapping company goals to role-based skills, auto-generating personalized training plans and content, forecasting ROI before rollout, and continuously optimizing programs as employee proficiency improves or priorities evolve. By combining purpose-built impact training programs, adaptive learning, training reinforcement, and intelligent analytics, Schoox enables L&D leaders to demonstrate measurable business value and enables learning leaders to operate as a strategic engine for performance and growth.

"In an era where the skills gap is widening and the pace of change is accelerating, learning must become the central driver for how organizations achieve business results. In doing so, they stop being a cost center and become a vehicle for strategic differentiation," said Sandra Moran, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer at Schoox. "We are honored to receive this Gold award from Brandon Hall Group, which recognizes our work on products like the Learning Impact Suite that finally connect skills training directly to business impact. Our customers are using Schoox to demonstrate how investments in their people drive growth, resilience, and competitive advantage."

"The Excellence in Technology Awards celebrate the most forward-thinking innovations shaping the future of learning, talent, and human capital management. This year's winners exemplify how technology can unlock new possibilities — improving performance, enabling smarter decision-making, and transforming how organizations support and develop their people," said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and leader of the Excellence Awards program.

"Our Technology Awards are built on a rigorous evaluation framework that measures true innovation, functional excellence, and quantifiable business impact. The solution providers and organizations recognized this year reflect the highest standards in the industry, demonstrating how technology can accelerate capability, efficiency, and results," said Mike Cooke, Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer. The full list of winners is available at https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/ .

Schoox remains at the forefront of innovation in frontline workplace learning and training and continues to earn recognition from leading industry analysts and real users alike for its AI-engineered LMS and frontline-focused capabilities. In addition to this new Gold win from the Brandon Hall Group, in 2025, Schoox was named a Training Industry Top 20 Learning Management System Company , honored with the HR Tech Awards' Best Frontline-Focused Solution , recognized by Talented Learning as a Top 10 Best Enterprise LMS , and featured by Forbes as one of the Forbes 9 Best Learning Management Systems of 2025 . Schoox also topped the 2025 Software Advice Front Runners and Capterra Shortlist rankings, underscoring strong end-user satisfaction and confirming its position as a go-to learning platform for organizations that want to transform frontline teams into a true strategic advantage.

About Schoox

Schoox is redefining how learning drives business performance in the AI era. The company's award-winning frontline training solutions use adaptive intelligence to transform learning from a compliance exercise into a measurable growth engine.

Unlike traditional learning management systems, Schoox delivers personalized learning experiences that continuously adapt to each employee's role, performance, and development goals. By combining AI-engineered skill mapping, real-time learning reinforcement, and intuitive, mobile-first delivery, Schoox engages and supports employee development — quickly, effectively, and with lasting impact.

By linking development to outcomes such as revenue, retention, and customer satisfaction, Schoox enables L&D leaders to deliver outcome-driven agile learning capabilities necessary for enterprise and employee growth. Trusted by global brands including Subway, KIOTI Tractor, Sport Clips Haircuts, Sonesta Hotels, and Wingstop, Schoox is setting a new standard for what learning can do for business. Learn more at www.schoox.com .

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group™ is the home of the HCM Excellence Awards® — the most prestigious and sought-after awards in Human Capital Management. For over 30 years, these awards have set the gold standard in recognizing organizations for innovative and effective HCM practices across Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Human Resources, Sales Performance, and Technology.

Known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management," our awards programs attract entrants from leading corporations worldwide, as well as mid-market and smaller firms. With over 150 categories, the awards shine a spotlight on the most innovative and effective organizational achievements and the solution providers who power them.

Our awards process is rigorous and impartial, leveraging an international panel of veteran industry experts and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts. Winners not only gain international recognition but also receive critical insights to help them accelerate their business growth and impact.

The HCM Excellence Awards® program is complemented by our Technology Awards and our new Excellence in Action Awards, ensuring comprehensive recognition across all aspects of Human Capital Management.

At Brandon Hall Group™, we don't just celebrate excellence — we provide a platform for sharing best practices that drive the industry forward. Our awards program is a cornerstone of our mission to empower excellence in organizations around the world and advance the HCM profession as a whole.

Join the ranks of the most innovative and effective organizations in HCM. The Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awards® — where excellence is recognized, celebrated, and shared.

SOURCE Schoox