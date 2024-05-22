Schwarzkopf Announces Emmy Award-Winning Actress, Platinum Recording Artist, and Advocate Dove Cameron as New Global Brand Ambassador

The global professional hair expert announces new Global Brand Ambassador Dove Cameron to inspire consumers to tell their hair story through new blonde color innovations and social media campaign

DÜSSELDORF, Germany , May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schwarzkopf, the unrivaled authority in hair for over 125 years, follows up on the launch of their "What Story Will You Tell?" campaign with the announcement of a new brand ambassador – Emmy Award-Winning Actress, Platinum Recording Artist & Advocate Dove Cameron. Schwarzkopf has defined 2024 as the year of the blonde, and they know that behind every person's hair color is a story of courage, empowerment, and trust. In an effort to inspire consumers to tell their story, Schwarzkopf premiered their highly visual TV commercial and campaign on March 5th, featuring Global Brand Ambassador Sofia Vergara and Global Color Ambassador Chris Appleton. Now, they hope to target a broader audience by tapping into Dove's film, television, and music career and encouraging those consumers to own and tell their hair story.

A brand of firsts, Schwarzkopf's rich history is defined by innovations. The first dry shampoo, the first liquid shampoo, the first hairspray, the first cold perm, the first home color product. Schwarzkopf seamlessly combines its 125-year heritage with cutting-edge technology, pioneering innovation that empowers individuals to understand and embrace their unique hair stories. Schwarzkopf is one of the only brands backed by a global community of hairdressers that they collaborate with to then bring that professional expertise to its consumers. Leading where others follow and encouraging people to showcase the best version of themselves, Schwarzkopf proudly provides the tools needed for everyone to celebrate their individuality.

Schwarzkopf's "What Story Will You Tell?" campaign is more than just a tagline; it aims to inspire consumers to show up as their true selves and own the story they want to tell the world. They believe that beauty is the radiance that's exuded when your appearance reflects how you feel inside, and when your hair is a mirror and canvas to craft your story. Schwarzkopf elevates its consumers through hair so they can step into every moment with confidence and own their story, on their terms.

For over a decade, Emmy-winning actress, platinum recording artist, and advocate Dove Cameron has brought her vocal talents, beauty, comedic timing, and strong performances to projects that continue to cement her as one of Hollywood's leading talents. This past December, Dove released the first volume of her highly anticipated two-part debut album, Alchemical: Volume 1. Embracing the essence of alchemy, the album represents Dove's powerful and transformative journey of taking tragedy and turning it into art all while reinforcing music's ability to inspire, empower and heal. She is expected to release Alchemical: Volume 2 in 2024. Much as her life and music career has transformed, so has her hair, an essential part of anyone's identity. Over the years Dove's hair color has changed from blonde to red to black and more. Sometimes her look is edgy, sometimes it's playful. No matter the look, she is always a proponent of looking however you feel and not worrying about how others perceive you, which is why Schwarzkopf's campaign resonated with her so much. When speaking about the partnership, Dove said:

"I am so excited to be Schwarzkopf's new Brand Ambassador. This partnership means a lot to me because it's a brand that I actually use and have loved for such a long time. My hair journey started when I was only 8 years old when I became obsessed with the power of dyeing my hair and experimenting with identity and character and the control that that gives me as an artist. I had a very specific hair color during a very formative time in my life when I started in film and television that became the color that I was known for. My identity has changed a lot as I've gotten older and found myself, and hair color has been a big part of being able to claim my identity over and over whenever I feel the need to. Changing my hair color makes me feel renewed, reset, and fresh and Schwarzkopf is the only brand – and blonde - I trust."

Dove is the perfect partner for Schwarzkopf because she resonates with both the salon client and at-home color consumer. She has long been a genuine fan of Schwarzkopf products and in this new role she will represent the outcome that clients can expect when they go to a salon and receive a service using Schwarzkopf products. Additionally, Dove can also speak to how Schwarzkopf's at-home innovation, Keratin Blonde, helps her to maintain her color, especially while she's on tour.

Chris McClement, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Henkel North America remarks:

"It has been so exciting to see the response from our alignment with current brand partners, Sofia Vergara and Chris Appleton. And now, we are reaching out to a larger, more diverse audience by joining forces with Dove Cameron. She has gone through an evolution personally, with her career and with her style and we're thrilled she chose Schwarzkopf to be at the forefront of her hair evolution. Henkel has always been committed to providing high-quality innovations & formulas and we are excited to see what stories Dove helps us to tell in our continued work together."

Evolution has been constant as the Schwarzkopf brand has grown over the last century and they will continue to keep innovating and elevating its hair care products and formulas. For more information, visit HairBySchwarzkopf.com and follow @hairbyschwarzkopf.usa for new updates on the brand campaign and partnership with Dove Cameron.

