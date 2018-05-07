Schwarzkopf® Unveils New Hair Campaign: Bliss of GLISS™

The campaign documents the journey of four women, Abby Smith, a Utah native and mother of four, international fashion mogul Shopper Mandy, travel blogger Caitlin Coving and West Coast beauty expert Lizzy Gutierrez. Each woman's story tells an inspiring narrative on how they experienced their own "Bliss of GLISS" when they discovered the right formula with Hair-Identical Keratin that would help solve their targeted concerns such as color protection, intense hydration, long-lasting volume, and weightless nourishment.

The campaign uses simple and relatable imagery to to show how the Hair-Identical Keratin in GLISS products helps replace what hair loses daily so hair can look its best. With their own personal brand and loyal following, these popular personalities can help a company gain instant credibility with consumers. "We are taking influencers to the next level by casting them as talent in all our communication touchpoints and leveraging the latest digital capabiliites," says Manuela Emmrich, Marketing Director, Hair Care and Styling. "Hair repair means different things to different people so our influencers will share their own personal story of hair damage and repair in a relatable way."

Schwarzkopf GLISS™ Hair Repair Collection includes:

GLISS Ultra Moisture provides essential moisture for up to 85% less hair breakage i

Shampoo & Conditioner



Express Repair™ Conditioner



Anti-Breakage Treatment

GLISS Color Guard™ protects color-treated hair for up to 12 weeks

Shampoo & Conditioner

GLISS Ultimate Repair with 3x Liquid Keratin for extreme damage repair ii

Shampoo & Conditioner – Allure Best of Beauty Winner: Best Shampoo and Conditioner for Damaged Hair



Anti-Damage Mask – 2018 Product of the Year Winner: Best Hair Mask



Express Repair™ Conditioner

GLISS Oil Nutritive offers nourishment and up to 90% fewer split ends iii

Shampoo & Conditioner

GLISS Extra Volume Collagen complex

Shampoo & Conditioner



Lift-Up Spray

NEW! GLISS Fiber Therapy

GLISS Fiber Therapy Shampoo



GLISS Fiber Therapy Conditioner



GLISS Fiber Therapy Repair-In Oil Spray

Schwarzkopf® GLISS™ Hair Repair collection is available for $5.94-$6.94 in mass, drug and grocery stores nationwide.

About Schwarzkopf

Schwarzkopf® is a hair cosmetic brand that represents quality, expertise and innovation for more than 115 years. Schwarzkopf® stands for innovation, reliability, quality, trust and competence - these are the foundations on which our business thrives. We are driven by a passion for creating beautiful hair and this is reflected in each of our products. We stand for innovation, reliability, quality, trust and competence - these are the foundations on which our business thrives. Schwarzkopf® success and its consumers' satisfaction are the result of consistently meeting the high expectations that are expressed through the claim "Professional HairCare For You."

About Henkel in North America

Henkel operates across its three business units – Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care and Laundry & Home Care – in North America. Its portfolio of well-known consumer and industrial brands includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Right Guard® antiperspirants, professional hair care brand Sexy Hair®, Persil®, Purex® and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. North America is an important region for Henkel: With sales of around 5.8 billion US dollars (5.2 billion euros) in 2017, North America accounts for 26 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs more than 9,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com.

About Henkel

Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market – across all industry segments worldwide. In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2017, Henkel reported sales of 22.6 billion US dollars (20 billion euros) and adjusted operating profit of around 3.9 billion US dollars (3.5 billion euros). Combined sales of the respective top brands of the three business units – Loctite, Schwarzkopf and Persil – amounted to 7.2 billion US dollars (6.4 billion euros). Henkel employs more than 53,000 people globally – a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose to create sustainable value, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit www.henkel.com.

i Vs untreated hair

ii Compared to other GLISS hair repair lines

iii Using GLISS Oil Nutritive Shampoo and Conditioner

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/schwarzkopf-unveils-new-hair-campaign-bliss-of-gliss-300643586.html

SOURCE Schwarzkopf