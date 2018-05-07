Schwarzkopf® Unveils New Hair Campaign: Bliss of GLISS™

STAMFORD, Conn., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GLISS™, Schwarzkopf's beloved and award-winning global haircare franchise, is encouraging women to wash away hair damage and feel the "Bliss of GLISS". Inspired by women's personal experiences navigating stress and insecurities of damaged hair, the campaign unites women across the country to discuss their mutual desire for strong, more resilient hair by demonstrating GLISS's patented repair technology as an uncompromising solution.
The campaign documents the journey of four women, Abby Smith, a Utah native and mother of four, international fashion mogul Shopper Mandy, travel blogger Caitlin Coving and West Coast beauty expert Lizzy Gutierrez. Each woman's story tells an inspiring narrative on how they experienced their own "Bliss of GLISS" when they discovered the right formula with Hair-Identical Keratin that would help solve their targeted concerns such as color protection, intense hydration, long-lasting volume, and weightless nourishment.
The campaign uses simple and relatable imagery to to show how the Hair-Identical Keratin in GLISS products helps replace what hair loses daily so hair can look its best. With their own personal brand and loyal following, these popular personalities can help a company gain instant credibility with consumers. "We are taking influencers to the next level by casting them as talent in all our communication touchpoints and leveraging the latest digital capabiliites," says Manuela Emmrich, Marketing Director, Hair Care and Styling. "Hair repair means different things to different people so our influencers will share their own personal story of hair damage and repair in a relatable way."
Schwarzkopf GLISS™ Hair Repair Collection includes:
- GLISS Ultra Moisture provides essential moisture for up to 85% less hair breakagei
- Shampoo & Conditioner
- Express Repair™ Conditioner
- Anti-Breakage Treatment
- GLISS Color Guard™ protects color-treated hair for up to 12 weeks
- Shampoo & Conditioner
- GLISS Ultimate Repair with 3x Liquid Keratin for extreme damage repairii
- Shampoo & Conditioner – Allure Best of Beauty Winner: Best Shampoo and Conditioner for Damaged Hair
- Anti-Damage Mask – 2018 Product of the Year Winner: Best Hair Mask
- Express Repair™ Conditioner
- GLISS Oil Nutritive offers nourishment and up to 90% fewer split endsiii
- Shampoo & Conditioner
- GLISS Extra Volume Collagen complex
- Shampoo & Conditioner
- Lift-Up Spray
- NEW! GLISS Fiber Therapy
- GLISS Fiber Therapy Shampoo
- GLISS Fiber Therapy Conditioner
- GLISS Fiber Therapy Repair-In Oil Spray
Schwarzkopf® GLISS™ Hair Repair collection is available for $5.94-$6.94 in mass, drug and grocery stores nationwide.
About Schwarzkopf
Schwarzkopf® is a hair cosmetic brand that represents quality, expertise and innovation for more than 115 years. Schwarzkopf® stands for innovation, reliability, quality, trust and competence - these are the foundations on which our business thrives. We are driven by a passion for creating beautiful hair and this is reflected in each of our products. We stand for innovation, reliability, quality, trust and competence - these are the foundations on which our business thrives. Schwarzkopf® success and its consumers' satisfaction are the result of consistently meeting the high expectations that are expressed through the claim "Professional HairCare For You."
About Henkel in North America
Henkel operates across its three business units – Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care and Laundry & Home Care – in North America. Its portfolio of well-known consumer and industrial brands includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Right Guard® antiperspirants, professional hair care brand Sexy Hair®, Persil®, Purex® and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. North America is an important region for Henkel: With sales of around 5.8 billion US dollars (5.2 billion euros) in 2017, North America accounts for 26 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs more than 9,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com.
About Henkel
Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market – across all industry segments worldwide. In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2017, Henkel reported sales of 22.6 billion US dollars (20 billion euros) and adjusted operating profit of around 3.9 billion US dollars (3.5 billion euros). Combined sales of the respective top brands of the three business units – Loctite, Schwarzkopf and Persil – amounted to 7.2 billion US dollars (6.4 billion euros). Henkel employs more than 53,000 people globally – a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose to create sustainable value, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit www.henkel.com.
i Vs untreated hair
ii Compared to other GLISS hair repair lines
iii Using GLISS Oil Nutritive Shampoo and Conditioner
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/schwarzkopf-unveils-new-hair-campaign-bliss-of-gliss-300643586.html
SOURCE Schwarzkopf
Share this article