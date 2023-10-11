Schwarzman Animal Medical Center Achieves Highest Level of Accreditation by the American Animal Hospital Association

New York City's Premier Animal Hospital is Recognized as the Only AAHA Accredited Referral Practice in NYC 

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stephen & Christine Schwarzman Animal Medical Center (AMC) is proud to announce its accreditation as a referral practice by the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA), acknowledging AMC's expertise in handling specialty cases referred by general practitioners. This accreditation is in addition to AMC's long-standing AAHA accreditation as a general practice hospital. Both accreditations come after a rigorous evaluation of its practice protocols, medical equipment, staffing, facilities, and client services. AMC is the only AAHA accredited referral practice within the five boroughs. 

AMC's referral accreditation extends to nine specialties, ensuring board-certified veterinarians overseeing the care provided by the following services: 

  • Anesthesia 
  • Dentistry 
  • Diagnostic Imaging/Radiology 
  • Emergency and Critical Care 
  • Neurology 
  • Oncology 
  • Ophthalmology 
  • Small Animal Internal Medicine 
  • Small Animal Surgery 

"AMC has the best top doctors in veterinary medicine, and AAHA's referral hospital accreditation validates the incredible level of care we are able to provide," said Helen M. Irving, RN, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer at AMC. "This is the highest level of veterinary excellence. Only 12% of animal hospitals are accredited. This accomplishment strengthens AMC's leadership position in veterinary medicine."  

"Not only did AMC receive the prestigious AAHA referral accreditation, but we exceeded the required criteria, receiving 97 percent of the total possible points," said Nancy Patsos, LVT, VTC (ECC), Chief Veterinary Technician at AMC. "We were evaluated on nearly every aspect of the hospital's operation, demonstrating the exceptional level at which our team operates. I could not be prouder of our team and our hospital." 

"AAHA's referral accreditation reflects AMC's unwavering commitment to the highest quality standards in veterinary medicine and our dedication to providing world-class care," said Chad West, DVM, MBA, DACVIM (Neurology), Chief Clinical Officer and Service Head of Neurology and Neurosurgery at AMC.  

Unlike human hospitals, animal hospitals are not required to be accredited. AAHA-accredited hospitals are recognized among the finest in the industry because they voluntarily choose to be evaluated on more than 900 quality standards that surpass state regulations, ranging from patient care and pain management to staff training and advanced diagnostic services. 

Learn more about the AAHA accreditation process and standards at www.AAHA.org

About the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center Hospital of New York City
We are the world's largest veterinary teaching hospital with NYC's only level 1 trauma center. Our team of 130+ veterinarians work across over 20 specialties to provide world-class medical care, and we are here for pets and their families 24/7. We are proud to have served the people and pets of New York, and beyond, for over 110 years. More at www.amcny.org 

Schwarzman Animal Medical Center to Hold Inaugural Veterinary Technician Conference Kicking-off Veterinary Technician Appreciation Week

