Schwarzman Animal Medical Center Releases 2023 Numbers, Recapping a Year of Comprehensive Care

The Stephen & Christine Schwarzman Animal Medical Center (AMC) recaps another record year with increased expert veterinary workforce, renewed partnerships across the U.S., and over $3.6 million donated in charitable care

NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world's largest veterinary teaching hospital dedicated to the advancement of veterinary medicine, Schwarzman Animal Medical Center (AMC) announces its official 2023 numbers – recapping a year of comprehensive and compassionate care as New York City's only level 1 trauma center.

A highlight of stats for the year include:

548 – Total hospital staff members , which includes 393 veterinary staff (doctors, technicians and assistants), which is nearly a 30% increase of AMC's workforce over the last five years.

, which includes 393 veterinary staff (doctors, technicians and assistants), which is nearly a 30% increase of AMC's workforce over the last five years. 54,417 – Total number of patient visits with an average of 157 visits per day and June 27 th as the busiest date in 2023 with 251 patient visits during the single day. Dogs made up approximately 68% of the patients, while cats were approximately 23% of the patient population and exotic pets approximately 7% throughout the year.

with an average of 157 visits per day and as the busiest date in 2023 with 251 patient visits during the single day. Dogs made up approximately 68% of the patients, while cats were approximately 23% of the patient population and exotic pets approximately 7% throughout the year. 19,643 – Emergency & Critical Care visits . As NYC's only level 1 trauma center (and as one of five level 1 trauma centers in the world), AMC's emergency room admitted nearly double the amount of patients compared to any other service including surgery, neurology or rehabilitation visits.

. As NYC's only level 1 trauma center (and as one of five level 1 trauma centers in the world), AMC's emergency room admitted nearly double the amount of patients compared to any other service including surgery, neurology or rehabilitation visits. 3,459 Miles – While the majority of AMC's patients visit from the greater tri-state area, a cockapoo traveled 3,459 miles from London, England which was the furthest distance to visit AMC in 2023.

– While the majority of AMC's patients visit from the greater tri-state area, a cockapoo traveled 3,459 miles from which was the furthest distance to visit AMC in 2023. 4,211 – Attendees at The Usdan Institute for Animal Health Education's virtual events throughout the year, who were from 49 states and 67 countries. AMC's Usdan Institute is the leading provider of pet health information with a mission to educate and empower pet owners and to promote the human-animal bond.

at The Usdan Institute for Animal Health Education's virtual events throughout the year, who were from 49 states and 67 countries. AMC's Usdan Institute is the leading provider of pet health information with a mission to educate and empower pet owners and to promote the human-animal bond. AMC hosted its First Annual Veterinary Technical Conference in October 2023 in New York City with 106 attendees, which will take place again in 2024 as part of National Veterinary Technician Week. The date and details will be announced in the coming weeks.

in in with 106 attendees, which will take place again in 2024 as part of National Veterinary Technician Week. The date and details will be announced in the coming weeks. Supporting Local Zoos – With partnerships with the Bronx Zoo, Staten Island Zoo, Turtleback Zoo, the Wildlife Conservation Society, and more, AMC treated a variety of exotic animals including a 421-pound black bear, snow leopard, lemur, maned wolf, and several others.

– With partnerships with the Bronx Zoo, Staten Island Zoo, Turtleback Zoo, the Wildlife Conservation Society, and more, AMC treated a variety of exotic animals including a 421-pound black bear, snow leopard, lemur, maned wolf, and several others. Over $3.6 million in charitable care donated – AMC continues to give back each year. This includes support of community fund recipients, rescue animals, guide dogs, working dogs, and much more.

– AMC continues to give back each year. This includes support of community fund recipients, rescue animals, guide dogs, working dogs, and much more. Across the board with AMC patients, the #1 name for female dogs, female cats, and exotic pets is "Bella," while the number one name for a male dog is "Buddy" and male cat is "Charlie." Bella is the top female dog name for the fifth consecutive year, while Buddy beat out Max as the top male dog name for the first time since 2019. For more, visit AMC's blog post here.

"Throughout 2023, we continued to see an increased demand for emergency and specialty care for four-legged members of the family from tabbies to labs to holland lop rabbits, as well as specialized cases with exotic animals through our partnership with local zoos," said Helen Irving, RN, MBA, President & Chief Executive Officer of Animal Medical Center. "As New York City's only level 1 veterinary trauma center, we're honored to provide world-class, compassionate care to animals for over 110 years. We take particular pride in offering charitable care to animals and families who might otherwise struggle to afford it. Being able to positively impact the lives of animals in need gives deep meaning to our entire team."

Dr. Ann Hohenhaus, Senior Veterinarian in Oncology and the Director of Pet Health Information at Animal Medical Center, elaborated on the impact of charitable giving. "The need for advanced veterinary care for rescue animals is enormous, especially for cats. Programs that subsidize advanced veterinary care increase access to that care. Furthermore, the care provided improves clinician morale by reducing the moral distress and workplace burnout resulting from the economic limitations of rescue organizations, which can lead to limited care or euthanasia."

Most recently in January 2024, the Animal Medical Center debuted the Denise and Michael Kellen Institute for Surgical Care, which is a pivotal part of the 83,000 square-foot hospital renovation and expansion. Later in 2024, the Animal Medical Center will see the opening of the newly expanded Emergency Room, Intensive Care Unit and Medical Surgical Unit, with expected project completion in 2025.

With a team of 130+ veterinarians across more than 20 specialties, the Animal Medical Center provides world-class medical care to dogs, cats, and exotic pets and is open 365 days a year and operates 24/7.

For a full list of AMC's 2023 stats, visit www.amcny.org/YOCC2023.

For more information, visit www.amcny.org. Follow on Instagram @amcny, on X @amcny, Facebook at The Schwarzman Animal Medical Center, LinkedIn, and YouTube @TheAnimalMedicalCenter.

About the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center Hospital of New York City

We are the world's largest veterinary teaching hospital with NYC's only level 1 trauma center. Our team of 130+ veterinarians work across over 20 specialties to provide world-class medical care, and we are here for pets and their families 24/7. We are proud to have served the people and pets of New York, and beyond, for over 110 years. More at: www.amcny.org. Follow on Instagram @amcny, on X @amcny, Facebook at The Schwarzman Animal Medical Center, LinkedIn, and YouTube @TheAnimalMedicalCenter.

