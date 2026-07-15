Schweid & Sons Launches Possibility Campaign to Celebrate the Memories, Creativity, and Connection Made Possible Through Food

Their new brand campaign spotlights how Schweid & Sons' generations of craft help home cooks create meaningful meals, from crowd-pleasing backyard Burgers to weeknight family favorites.

CARLSTADT, N.J., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schweid & Sons, a family-owned and operated premium ground beef purveyor, has announced the launch of its new Possibility Campaign, a Summer 2026 brand campaign built around a simple idea: one single product can open the door to so many possibilities.

Possibility Campaign Asset: Our Craft, Your Creation

At the center of the campaign is the belief that Schweid & Sons does more than bring ingredients to the table: they bring possibility. They help make memorable meals, family traditions, and everyday moments possible. With generations of expertise behind every cut, grind, and blend, Schweid & Sons gives consumers the foundation to create meals that feel personal, nostalgic, and entirely their own.

A Look into the Campaign

The inspiration for the campaign came from a meaningful deep dive into the Schweid & Sons consumer point of view on Ground Beef and Burgers. Through an in-person focus panel, the brand uncovered authentic, firsthand insights to build a campaign around. What consumers shared was that the first bite of their Burger often went deeper than taste.

One of the anchoring taglines, "Our Craft, Your Creation," reflects the partnership between a home cook and their meat of choice. Schweid & Sons does the hard work behind the scenes: sourcing whole cuts, running every pound through its Triple Grinding Process, and perfecting blends across its lineup of Burgers, Ground Beef, and Seasoned Ground Beef. From there, consumers bring the creativity that transforms quality beef into something meaningful.

The campaign's imagery is designed to feel warm, grounded, and lived-in, capturing the emotional moments that happen around food rather than focusing solely on the product itself. Visuals will bring to life the feeling of summer through just one bite of a Burger, the comfort of recreating a meal tied to memory, and the creativity of making something your own in the kitchen. The scenes will feel familiar, intentional, and relaxed.

"This campaign was inspired by real consumer insights uncovered through in-person focus groups, where we heard firsthand about the important role food plays in bringing people together," said Jennifer Versacci, Chief Commercial Officer at Schweid & Sons. "What emerged was a powerful truth: while people gather for a meal, what they remember are the moments shared around it. We believe exceptional meals begin with the highest quality ingredients that are masterfully crafted to create a memorable eating experience that endures long after the table is cleared. Those moments of connection are the possibility we strive to bring to every table."

The Possibility Campaign will roll out beginning in Summer 2026 across Connected TV (CTV), digital advertising, social media, and Schweid & Sons owned brand channels.

About Schweid & Sons

Schweid & Sons is a premium protein purveyor with four generations of experience in the meat industry and roots dating back to the late 1800s. Headquartered in Carlstadt, New Jersey, the company crafts exceptional beef and protein offerings, including its signature Burgers and Ground Beef. Schweid & Sons products can be found on grocery shelves and restaurant menus nationwide, bringing people together around meals worth savoring.

Contact:

Sophia Vitale, Director of Marketing

[email protected]

201-649-3326

SOURCE Schweid & Sons