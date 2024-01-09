Schweiger Dermatology Group Acquires United Skin Specialists, with Office Locations in Illinois, Minnesota, and Missouri

PLYMOUTH, Minn. and NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schweiger Dermatology Group ("SDG"), one of the largest and fastest growing dermatology practices in the country, has announced it has acquired United Skin Specialists ("USS"). USS is a dermatology-directed practice management group with 10 office locations in the Midwest. This marks SDG's entrance into this region of the United States.

USS has built a strong reputation of providing patient-centric medical and cosmetic dermatology care in Illinois, Minnesota, and Missouri for over 50 years. Originally founded by Drs. Brian Zelickson and Alvin Zelickson, USS received private equity investment in 2015 from Tonka Bay Equity Partners.

"United Skin Specialists is known for outstanding medical care and excellent patient satisfaction. This partnership is perfectly aligned with our vision to deliver expanded access to high quality medical care," says Dr. Eric Schweiger, founder, and CEO of Schweiger Dermatology Group.

Kam Kielhorn, a Tonka Bay Principal said: "United Skin Specialists has developed into a leading dermatology practice management company in the Midwest with a talented group of providers and support staff. Schweiger Dermatology Group's shared vision and values made them an ideal fit for USS. Combined, they are well positioned for continued success."

"Tonka Bay provided valuable expertise and capital support as our management team navigated acquisitions, expanded our services, and improved operational metrics," Dr. Brian Zelickson added. "We look forward to a promising future with Schweiger Dermatology Group."

Schweiger Dermatology Group welcomes 35 providers from United Skin Specialists to their practice.

The new Schweiger Dermatology Group offices are:

Skin Care Center of Southern Illinois

4107 South Water Tower Place

Mt Vernon, IL 62864

(618) 244-0031

Skin Care Center of Southern Illinois

1054 Martin Luther King Dr., Ste 223

Centralia, IL 62801

(618) 244-0031

Skin Care Center of Southern Illinois

1527 South Mill St

Nashville, IL 62263

(618) 244-0031

Skin Care Center of Southern Illinois

4575 Benes Street

Glen Carbon, IL 62034

(618) 961-1950

Zel Skin & Laser Specialists

4100 W. 50th Street

Edina, MN 55424

(952) 929-8888

Zel Skin & Laser Specialists

2 Carlson Parkway N., Suite 100

Plymouth, MN 55447

(952) 473-1286

Southwest Dermatology Specialists

6425 Nicollet Ave., Suite 202

Richfield, MN 55423

(612) 869-2086

Laser & Dermatologic Surgery Center

1001 Chesterfield Pkwy East, Suite 101

St. Louis, MO 63017

(314) 878-3839

Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery

621 S. New Ballas, Suite 498 Tower A

Creve Coeur, MO 63141

(314) 251-3376

West County Dermatology

1001 Chesterfield Pkwy East, Suite 201

Chesterfield, MO 63017

(636) 532-2422

About Schweiger Dermatology Group

Schweiger Dermatology Group is one of the leading dermatology practices in the country, with 110 offices and 380 healthcare providers. Schweiger Dermatology Group provides medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology services with over 1,500,000 patient visits in 2023. Schweiger Dermatology Group has been included in the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America list for seven consecutive years. Schweiger Dermatology Group has also received Great Place to Work certification. To learn more, visit schweigerderm.com .

