Schweiger Dermatology Group Acquires Windsor Dermatology in East Windsor, New Jersey

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schweiger Dermatology Group, the largest dermatology practice in the Northeast, has announced the acquisition of Windsor Dermatology in East Windsor, New Jersey. Windsor Dermatology, originally founded by Jerry Bagel, M.D. with David Nieves, M.D. joining on as a partner, is well known as a leader in medical dermatology and for high-quality clinical trials. Windsor Dermatology is also home to The Psoriasis Treatment Center of New Jersey, the state's first complete facility for advanced psoriasis research and therapies.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Windsor Dermatology team to Schweiger Dermatology Group," says Dr. Eric Schweiger, founder and C.E.O. of Schweiger Dermatology Group. "Their expertise in psoriasis and leadership in clinical trials will enable us to reach more patients with chronic skin conditions and help them achieve a better quality of life."

"I am pleased to incorporate Windsor Dermatology's clinical trial center of excellence into Schweiger Dermatology Group, offering access to more patients who are struggling with their atopic dermatitis and psoriasis or who cannot obtain medications," says Dr. Bagel, a four-term member of the medical advisory board of the National Psoriasis Foundation.

Drs. Bagel and Nieves will remain on staff and continue to see patients at their current office location. In addition, Schweiger Dermatology Group welcomes Matthew Halpern, M.D., Wendy Myers, M.D., Jessica Simon, M.D., Brianna Butler, PA-C, Alexa Hetzel, PA-C, and Kristen Teixeira, PA-C to the practice. All providers will continue to see patients at the East Windsor office location, 59 One Mile Road, East Windsor, New Jersey. This marks Schweiger Dermatology Group's 28th office location in the state of New Jersey.

