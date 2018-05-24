Schweiger Dermatology Group Announces $100 Million Investment from LNK Partners

"We're excited to partner with Schweiger Dermatology Group," said David Landau, co-founder of LNK Partners. "Dr. Schweiger founded SDG with the goal of making high-quality dermatology care accessible throughout the metro New York/New Jersey area, and we're proud to partner with the SDG management team to bring Dr. Schweiger's vision to life throughout the entire Northeast."

This investment from LNK Partners will support SDG's growth as it continues to build new locations and acquire dermatology practices in the current core market of New York and New Jersey, as well as additional regions, including Pennsylvania, Connecticut and beyond. SDG's current private equity investors, LLR Partners and SV Health Investors, will continue as important shareholders in the company.

"Our mission at SDG is twofold: We aim to provide the Ultimate Patient Experience to our patients and a great working environment for our dermatologists and professional staff," said Dr. Schweiger. "We are excited to be partnering with LNK Partners because of its unique consumer-focused experience and its reputation as a great partner and minority investor. We look forward to working with LNK as we continue to build our brand."

About Schweiger Dermatology Group

Schweiger Dermatology Group is the largest group dermatology practice in the Northeast with over 40 offices and over 120 healthcare providers, all within the metro New York Area. SDG's mission is to deliver The Ultimate Patient Experience. This means not only providing high quality dermatology care, but also focusing on the patient's experience by delivering short wait times in modern offices, convenient appointment times and easy access to a provider. SDG provides both medical and cosmetic dermatology services to over 500,000 patients annually.

Schweiger Dermatology Group was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America as well as the Crain's New York Fast 50, honoring the fastest growing companies in New York for 2017. To learn more, visit schweigerderm.com.

About LNK Partners

LNK Partners is a private equity firm focused on backing strong management teams who are building outstanding consumer and retail businesses. LNK's partners have extensive experience successfully investing in or operating many leading consumer and retail businesses, including Calvin Klein/Tommy Hilfiger/PVH, Life Time, Beachbody, Quaker Oats, Pepsi, Staples, Gatorade, Ariat, Niman Ranch, Campbell's, Godiva, Fitness Connection, and Yankee Candle.

LNK is further distinguished by the high degree of flexibility in the type, structure, and size of its investments, and its willingness to be a minority or majority shareholder. LNK invests in a broad range of investment types, including growth capital, buyouts, recapitalizations, and PIPEs. LNK typically invests between $50–200 million per transaction. To learn more, visit LNKpartners.com.

Media Contact:

Schweiger Dermatology Group: Melissa Schweiger Kleinman (msk@schweigerderm.com)

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/schweiger-dermatology-group-announces-100-million-investment-from-lnk-partners-300653694.html

SOURCE Schweiger Dermatology Group

Related Links

http://www.schweigerderm.com

