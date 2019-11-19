Schweiger Dermatology Group Announces Acquisition of Dermatology Associates at Crystal Run with Two Locations in Upstate New York

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schweiger Dermatology Group (SDG), the Northeast's largest dermatology practice, announced it has completed the acquisition of Dermatology Associates at Crystal Run (DACR), with locations in Middletown and Port Jervis, New York. Founded in 1984, DACR is led by Jeffrey Bowden, M.D., Jay M. Weitzner, M.D., Galia Jill Meiri, M.D. and MaryBeth Parisi, M.D.

"We are thrilled to welcome the outstanding team of providers from Dermatology Associates at Crystal Run to Schweiger Dermatology Group," says Eric Schweiger, M.D., founder and C.E.O. of SDG. "This is a highly-respected practice with a commitment to delivering excellent dermatology care to its loyal base of patients. By adding DACR to the SDG family, our footprint in upstate New York continues to grow and we are able to offer top-notch care to even more patients in this region."

"We are excited to become part of the SDG family," says Dr. Jay Weitzner. "Their ability to take over the practice management will enhance my ability to focus on excellence in patient care."

Adds Dr. Galia Meiri: "We chose SDG since it is a single specialty group, which allows us to maintain our identity and integrity in the dermatology world. We are excited about the opportunity to focus on optimizing patient care as well as being able to offer our patients the most advanced and up to date medical care and cosmetic procedures. I truly believe this is going to enable me to be the best physician I can be for my patients."

Along with Drs. Bowden, Meiri, Parisi and Weitzner, SDG welcomes Edward B. Desciak, M.D., Yehuda Eliezri, M.D., Harlee Ann Fried, D.O, Magda DeSimone, PA-C, Carrie St. Amand, PA-C.

About Schweiger Dermatology Group

Schweiger Dermatology Group is the largest group dermatology practice in the Northeast with over 60 offices and 200 healthcare providers. SDG's mission is to deliver The Ultimate Patient Experience. SDG provides both medical and cosmetic dermatology services to over 600,000 patients annually. Schweiger Dermatology Group was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America as well as the Crain's New York Fast 50, honoring the fastest growing companies in New York for 2017, 2018 and 2019. To learn more, visit schweigerderm.com.

