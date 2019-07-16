Schweiger Dermatology Group Announces Acquisition of Orange Dermatology, with locations in Monroe and Warwick, New York

ORANGE COUNTY, N.Y., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schweiger Dermatology Group (SDG) announced today they have completed the acquisition of Orange Dermatology, with offices in Monroe and Warwick, New York. These are the first two offices in the Orange County area for SDG. Orange Dermatology was founded in 1973 by Dr. Joseph G. Tuchman, with Dr. Steven Wolinsky joining the practice as partner in 1984.

"I had heard from other doctors how Schweiger Dermatology Group really supports their providers," says Dr. Wolinsky. "Joining Schweiger relieves us of the administrative headaches we've encountered over the past ten years so our providers can focus on patient care. It's extremely gratifying to be able to treat the children and grandchildren of our patients, and we look forward to continuing to do so for many years to come."

"We're thrilled to welcome the Orange Dermatology providers and staff to the Schweiger Dermatology Group family," says Dr. Eric Schweiger, founder and C.E.O. of SDG. "With our reputation for outstanding patient care, we think Orange Dermatology is a perfect match for SDG as we continue to partner with top practices in our region."

Dr. Tuchman earned his medical degree at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York. He completed his medical internship at Brookdale Hospital Center in New York and his residency in dermatology at the Tufts New England Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts. Dr. Wolinsky earned his medical degree at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York. He completed his internship in general surgery at Montefiore Hospital and Medical Center and his residency in dermatology at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center in New York.

Along with Dr. Wolinsky, Schweiger Dermatology Group welcomes Sammy Hutman, MD, Amy Andrews, PA-C. Dawn Barilli, PA-C, Lauren Dietz, PA-C and Avraham Sokoloff, PA-C.

Schweiger Dermatology Group is the largest group dermatology practice in the Northeast with over 57 offices and approximately 190 healthcare providers. SDG's mission is to deliver The Ultimate Patient Experience. SDG provides both medical and cosmetic dermatology services to over 600,000 patients annually. Schweiger Dermatology Group was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America as well as the Crain's New York Fast 50, honoring the fastest growing companies in New York for 2017 and 2018. To learn more, visit schweigerderm.com .

