Schweiger Dermatology Group Announces Acquisition of Southern Tier Dermatology & Aesthetics with Locations Throughout Upstate New York

ENDWELL, N.Y., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schweiger Dermatology Group (SDG), the leader in dermatology throughout the Northeast, announced today that is has acquired Southern Tier Dermatology & Aesthetics, PLLC (Southern Tier), adding seven locations throughout upstate New York to its practice.

Dr. Colleen Crandell founded Southern Tier in 2006 and, with a vision of bringing state-of-the-art dermatology care to upstate New York, evolved it from one office to seven offices today. The new office locations joining Schweiger Dermatology Group are in Elmira, Endwell, Hamburg, Jamestown, Oneonta, Syracuse, and Utica, New York.

"As a physician, I pride myself on providing the highest-level of dermatologic care in a compassionate, friendly atmosphere. Dr. Eric Schweiger shares my commitment to patient care, and I'm excited to forge ahead and expand with Schweiger Dermatology Group," says Dr. Crandell.

"We're excited to welcome this highly-respected dermatology practice to the Schweiger Dermatology Group family," says Dr. Eric Schweiger, founder and C.E.O. of SDG. "By adding Southern Tier to our growing presence in upstate New York, we are furthering our reach by offering excellent dermatology care to this region."

Dr. Crandell graduated with honors from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1998. She then completed her residency in dermatology at SUNY Downstate. Dr. Crandell is board-certified in dermatology and an active member of the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery.

Along with Dr. Crandell, SDG welcomes Curt Fenkl, D.O., Sphoorthi Jinna, M.D., James Terzian, M.D., Jennifer Fabrizi, P.A.-C., Michelle Tagliaferri, P.A.-C., Melissa Mele-Delgado, A.N.P., Kathryn Weber, EST, L.P.N., Jenna Pawloski, F.N.P., Patrick Crandell, P.A., Lyndsey Carlson, P.A., Heather Fisher, N.P., and Karoline Kies, N.P.

Schweiger Dermatology Group is the largest group dermatology practice in the Northeast with over 60 offices and 200 healthcare providers. SDG's mission is to deliver The Ultimate Patient Experience. SDG provides both medical and cosmetic dermatology services to over 600,000 patients annually. Schweiger Dermatology Group was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America for 2017, 2018 and 2019 as well as the Crain's New York Fast 50, honoring the fastest growing companies in New York in 2017 and 2018. To learn more, visit schweigerderm.com.

