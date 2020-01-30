Schweiger Dermatology Group Announces Acquisition of Two New Jersey Dermatology Practices: Advanced Dermatology & Skin Care in West Orange and Dr. Sal LaForgia in Toms River.

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schweiger Dermatology Group (SDG), the Northeast's fastest growing dermatology practice, announced it has completed the acquisition of Advanced Dermatology & Skin Care, founded by Dr. Deborah Spey, in West Orange, New Jersey and the practice of Dr. Sal LaForgia in Toms River, New Jersey.

"We're thrilled to welcome Dr. Spey and Dr. LaForgia to the Schweiger Dermatology Group family," says Dr. Eric Schweiger, founder and C.E.O. of Schweiger Dermatology Group. "With the additions of these outstanding dermatologists and their provider teams we're able to further our vision of offering top level care from the nation's leading healthcare providers in the New Jersey area."

Dr. LaForgia says: "Since starting my practice in 2000, I have always focused on providing the highest quality patient care. Over the years, the administrative burdens on small practices has made this increasingly challenging. I am excited to join Schweiger Dermatology Group as this will allow me to devote 100% of my time concentrating on the care of my patients. In addition to this, my patients will also have access to services that I was not able to offer as a solo practitioner."

Adds Dr. Spey: "My practice prides itself on providing the highest-level of cosmetic and general dermatologic care in a compassionate, friendly atmosphere. With its commitment to patient care, Schweiger Dermatology Group will allow us to maintain our identity and integrity, giving us the opportunity to offer our patients the most advanced and up to date medical care and cosmetic procedures."

Dr. Sal LaForgia is joining the existing Schweiger Dermatology Group office in Toms River, New Jersey. Dr. Deborah Spey along with Dr. Kimberly Ruhl and Paula Ivan, licensed esthetician, are joining the existing Schweiger Dermatology Group office in Livingston, New Jersey.

About Schweiger Dermatology Group

Schweiger Dermatology Group is the largest group dermatology practice in the Northeast with over 60 offices and 200 healthcare providers. SDG's mission is to deliver The Ultimate Patient Experience. SDG provides both medical and cosmetic dermatology services to over 600,000 patients annually. Schweiger Dermatology Group was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America as well as the Crain's New York Fast 50, honoring the fastest growing companies in New York for 2017, 2018 and 2019. To learn more, visit schweigerderm.com.

