Schweiger Dermatology Group Announces Strategic Partnership with the Pennsylvania Centre for Dermatology in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Schweiger Dermatology Group ("SDG") announced it has merged with the Pennsylvania Centre for Dermatology ("PCD"), located in Center City, Philadelphia. PCD is led by Dr. Glen Crawford, who founded the practice in 2004. PCD is SDG's first location in Philadelphia and represents an ideal and comprehensive practice from which to expand services further throughout the region.

"We are very excited that Dr. Glen Crawford and his distinguished team of providers are joining forces with Schweiger Dermatology Group," says Dr. Eric Schweiger, founder and CEO of Schweiger Dermatology Group. "With the addition of Dr. Crawford's premier practice, we are now poised to expand our footprint into Southeastern Pennsylvania and the Delaware Valley.

Adds Dr. Glen Crawford: "The strategic partnership with SDG will improve our ability to provide evidence-based treatments, scientifically sound procedures, and compassionate delivery of care to our patients in Philadelphia and the Delaware Valley."

Dr. Crawford received his medical degree at New York University School of Medicine and performed his residency training at the University of Pennsylvania, serving his last year as the chief resident. Dr. Crawford serves as the Chief of Dermatology at the Pennsylvania Hospital. He is a Clinical Associate Professor of Dermatology at the University of Pennsylvania, board certified by the American Board of Dermatology, and a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology. The PCD team of providers includes Ari Gutman, M.D., Camille Introcaso, M.D., Debra Jih, M.D., Thomas Regan, M.D., Abhishek Aphale, M.D., and Christina Ponzio, M.S.P.A.

Schweiger Dermatology Group is the largest group dermatology practice in the Northeast with over 40 offices and over 120 healthcare providers. SDG's mission is to deliver The Ultimate Patient Experience. This means not only providing high quality dermatology care, but also focusing on the patient's experience by delivering short wait times in modern offices, convenient appointment times and easy access to a provider. SDG provides both medical and cosmetic dermatology services to over 500,000 patients annually. Schweiger Dermatology Group was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America as well as the Crain's New York Fast 50, honoring the fastest growing companies in New York for 2017. To learn more, visit schweigerderm.com.

