Schweiger Dermatology Group Expands in Florida with the Acquisition of ClearlyDerm, Adding 5 New Offices in South Florida

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schweiger Dermatology Group is continuing their growth in Florida with the acquisition of ClearlyDerm, a leading dermatology practice in South Florida founded by dermatologist Dr. Andrea Colton. This acquisition marks a significant step in expanding Schweiger Dermatology Group's presence in the state with five new office locations in Boca Raton, West Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Boynton Beach, and Delray Beach.

Dr. Colton has been serving the Boca Raton community since 1984 with a patient-first philosophy that has made her one of the most recognized dermatologists in the region. In 2011, she founded ClearlyDerm to better meet the needs of her network of patients. The practice grew to five offices with a total of 25 health care providers, including 11 dermatologists, 11 physician assistants and nurse practitioners and 3 estheticians.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Colton and the exceptional team at ClearlyDerm." said Dr. Eric Schweiger, founder and CEO of Schweiger Dermatology Group. "Finding the right partner is critical as we expand in Florida, and ClearlyDerm's reputation for delivering exceptional dermatology care aligns perfectly with our vision."

Dr. Colton says: "I was drawn to Schweiger Dermatology Group's commitment to patient-centric, high-quality care delivered by top-tier providers. I have no doubt they will not only uphold our legacy, but also expand their exceptional services across Florida for years to come."

The new Schweiger Dermatology Group office locations are:

Boca Raton 
Palms Plaza Boca Raton
22191 Powerline Road, Suite 29C
Boca Raton, FL 33433

West Boca Raton 
West Boca Medical Arts Pavilion II
9970 N. Central Park Blvd., Suite 206
Boca Raton, FL 33428

Boynton Beach
Aberdeen Plaza
8230 Jog Road
Boynton Beach, FL 33472

Delray Beach 
950 S.E. 5th Avenue
Delray Beach, FL 33483

Fort Lauderdale
Imperial Point Shopping Center
2320 NE 62nd Street
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33308

In addition to Dr. Colton, Schweiger Dermatology Group welcomes the following ClearlyDerm providers to the practice: Amanda Bienenfeld, MD, Sasha Chediak, DO, MPH, Nicole Conrad, MD, Julia Escandon Brehm, MD, PhD, Eric Moum, MD, Anu Parameswaran, MD, Parul Shah, MD, Andrew Styperek, MD, Angela Weatherall, MD, Jodi Arnold-Burkholz, PA, Lisa Atonczak, NP, Jamie Friedman, PA, Nicole Gentile, PA, Stefani Gillen, PA-C, Dana Glass, APRN, FNP, Lindsay Nardi, PA, Ashley Overpeck, APRN, Svetlana Reyblat, PA-C, Elizabeth S. Meador, FNP, Jamie Swistak, PA , Woodjina Alfred, CME, Alison Bloch, CME and Heather Johnson, CME.

About Schweiger Dermatology Group
Schweiger Dermatology Group is one of the leading dermatology practices in the country, with over 120 offices and 400 healthcare providers. Schweiger Dermatology Group provides medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology services with over 2 million patient visits in 2024. Schweiger Dermatology Group has been included in the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America list for eight consecutive years. To learn more, visit schweigerderm.com.

Media Contact:
Melissa Schweiger Kleinman
[email protected]

SOURCE Schweiger Dermatology Group

