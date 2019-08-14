Schweiger Dermatology Group Included in the Annual Inc. Magazine List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schweiger Dermatology Group ("SDG") announced today that it appears on the annual Inc. 5000 list, one of the most prestigious rankings of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This is the third consecutive year SDG has made the list, an extraordinary accomplishment considering only one in eight applicants have ever appeared on the Inc. 5000 list three times.

"It is a great honor to receive this recognition from Inc. magazine for the third year in a row," says Dr. Eric Schweiger, founder and C.E.O of Schweiger Dermatology Group. "Our growth can be attributed to our dedicated providers and team members, who work together to deliver an unparalleled experience to our patients."

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. "The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

About the Inc. 5000 list

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth between 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S. based, privately held, for profit, and independent, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies, as of December 31, 2018.

About Schweiger Dermatology Group

Schweiger Dermatology Group is the largest group dermatology practice in the Northeast with 55 offices and approximately 200 healthcare providers. SDG's mission is to deliver The Ultimate Patient Experience. SDG provides both medical and cosmetic dermatology services to over 600,000 patients annually. To learn more, visit schweigerderm.com .

