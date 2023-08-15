Schweiger Dermatology Group named on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America for the seventh consecutive year

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schweiger Dermatology Group, the leading dermatology practice on the East Coast, was named to the 2023 Inc. 5000, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The distinguished ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful independent, entrepreneurial businesses in the country.

"It's an honor to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the seventh year in a row," says Dr. Eric Schweiger, the founder, and C.E.O. of Schweiger Dermatology Group. "Our growth can be attributed to our steadfast teamwork around our mission of delivering high quality dermatology care to regions around the East Coast, which now includes Florida. We are thankful to Inc. for once again naming us to this very prestigious list."

To qualify for the 2023 Inc. 5000 list, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, are among the well-known name brands who have gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000 list.

Schweiger Dermatology Group, with office locations in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Florida, is home to over 300 healthcare providers, including over 50 Castle Connolly Top Doctors for 2023. The providers at Schweiger Dermatology Group represent a wide range of backgrounds and specialties, including Mohs surgery, skin cancer, hair restoration, medical dermatology, aesthetics, and pathology.

About Schweiger Dermatology Group
Schweiger Dermatology Group is one of the leading dermatology practices in the country, with over 90 offices on the East Coast. Schweiger Dermatology Group provides medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology services with over 1,000,000 patient visits annually. To learn more, visit schweigerderm.com.

