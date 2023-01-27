Schweiger Dermatology Group Physicians Named 2023 Castle Connolly Top Doctors

The leading dermatology practice announces 48 of its doctors are on the prestigious list.

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schweiger Dermatology Group announced that 48 of its physicians have been named Castle Connolly Top Doctors 2023. The Schweiger Dermatology Group Top Doctors for 2023 represent the New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut regions.

"I am proud to see so many of our physicians being recognized by their peers as leaders in the field of dermatology," says Eric Schweiger, M.D., founder and C.E.O. of Schweiger Dermatology Group and a Castle Connolly Top Doctor for 10 consecutive years. Schweiger Dermatology Group provides same day, weekend, and evening appointment availability in offices located throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut.

The Castle Connolly Top Doctors list represents the top 7% of doctors in the United States. All Castle Connolly Top Doctors are nominated by their peers, and then vetted by the Castle Connolly research team. They evaluate important criteria, including professional qualifications, education, hospital and faculty appointments, research leadership, professional reputation, disciplinary history, and interpersonal skills. This is the 30th anniversary of Castle Connolly Top Doctors.

The Castle Connolly Top Doctors 2023 from Schweiger Dermatology Group are Alvin Adler, M.D., Rina Allawh, M.D. (Rising Star), Rachel S. Altman, M.D., Robert M. Bernstein, M.D., Anita R. Cela, M.D., K. Andrew Cerveny, M.D., Christina Lee Chung, M.D., Samara S. Churgin, M.D., David Ciocon, M.D., Deirdre Connolly, M.D., Glen H. Crawford, M.D., Edward B. Desciak, M.D., Charisse A. Dolitsky, M.D., Ronald H. Falcon, M.D., Michael Fastenberg, M.D., Jeremy Fenton, M.D., Abraham R. Freilich, M.D., Marieanne Giardina-Beckett, M.D., Marc Glashofer, M.D., David J. Goldberg, M.D., Scott Gottlieb, M.D., Jodi Grossfeld, M.D., Matthew Halpern, M.D., Irwin Hametz, M.D., Karen Hammerman, M.D., Ronny Herskovits, M.D., Erum Ilyas, M.D., Sumayah Jamal, M.D., Debra Jih, M.D., Louise E. Kaufmann, M.D., Lynn M. Klein, M.D., Steven A. Kolenik III, M.D., Tamara Koss, M.D., Michael S. Lehrer, M.D., Wendy Lou, M.D., Jason H. Miller, M.D., Robert Moraru, M.D., Rachel Nazarian, M.D., Antoinette Notaro, M.D., David D. Picascia, M.D., Janet H. Prystowsky, M.D., Thomas D. Regan, M.D., Jane Schneider, M.D., Eric Schweiger, M.D., Christopher Sciales, M.D., Christine M. Shaver, M.D., Arnold C. Toback, M.D., William Tutrone, M.D.

About Schweiger Dermatology Group

Schweiger Dermatology Group is the largest group dermatology practice in the Northeast with over 90 offices and over 300 healthcare providers. Schweiger Dermatology Group provides both medical and cosmetic dermatology services with over 1,000,000 patient visits annually. Schweiger Dermatology Group has been named to Crain's New York Fast 50, honoring the fastest growing companies in New York and the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America, each five consecutive years. Schweiger Dermatology Group has also received Great Place to Work certification. To learn more, visit schweigerderm.com .

Media Contact:

Melissa Schweiger Kleinman

[email protected]

SOURCE Schweiger Dermatology Group