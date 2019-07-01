Sciaky Enters Ambitious R&D Initiative with Aubert & Duval and Airbus, Piloted by the Saint Exupéry Institute for Research in Technology

CHICAGO, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciaky, Inc., a subsidiary of Phillips Service Industries, Inc. (PSI) and leading provider of metal additive manufacturing (AM) solutions, announced today that it has entered into an ambitious research and development (R&D) initiative with Aubert & Duval and Airbus, driven by the Saint Exupéry Institute for Research in Technology (IRT). The Production Engineering laboratory of the National School of Engineering in Tarbes, France will serve as an academic partner for this project, also known as the Metallic Advanced Materials for Aeronautics (MAMA) project.

Representatives from IRT Saint Exupery, Aubert & Duval, Airbus, and Sciaky, Inc. during the 2019 Paris Air Show. An EBAM 110 system from Sciaky, Inc.

The goal is to couple traditional metallurgy – high-power closed die forging - with emerging wirefed metal 3D printing techniques – in this case, Sciaky's groundbreaking Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM®) process – to develop new processes for manufacturing titanium alloys aircraft parts. In this first phase, the project has a global funding of € 4,2 M (just under $4.8M USD) of which 50% are supported by the French State as part of the "Investing in the Future" program (PIA - Programme Investissement d'Avenir), the other 50% being funded by its industrial partners.

"Sciaky is proud to work with the Saint Exupéry IRT, Aubert & Duval and Airbus on this exciting project," said Scott Phillips, President and CEO of Sciaky, Inc. "Industrial metal additive manufacturing technology continues to break new ground every day, and Sciaky is committed to keeping EBAM at the forefront of this movement."

As the most widely scalable metal additive manufacturing solution in the industry (in terms of work envelope), Sciaky's EBAM systems can produce parts ranging from 8 inches (203 mm) to 19 feet (5.79 meters) in length. EBAM is also the fastest deposition process in the metal additive manufacturing market, with gross deposition rates up to 25 lbs. (11.34 kg) of metal per hour. EBAM brings quality and control together with IRISS® – the Interlayer Real-time Imaging and Sensing System, which is the only real-time adaptive control system in the metal 3D printing market that can sense and digitally self-adjust metal deposition with precision and repeatability. This innovative closed-loop control is the primary reason that Sciaky's EBAM 3D printing process delivers consistent part geometry, mechanical properties, microstructure, and metal chemistry, from the first part to the last.

Sciaky's EBAM is the only industrial metal 3D printing solution with approved applications for land, sea, air, and space. For more information on Sciaky, visit www.sciaky.com. You can also follow Sciaky on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Sciaky, Inc.

Sciaky, Inc., a subsidiary of Phillips Service Industries, is a world leader in metal 3D printing solutions. Our exclusive Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM®) process is the fastest, most cost-effective 3D printing process in the market for large-scale metal parts, allowing manufacturers to save significant time and money over traditional manufacturing and rapid prototyping processes. Sciaky also provides industry-leading electron beam (EB) and advanced arc welding systems, as well as the most robust EB job shop welding services in the world, for the aerospace, defense, automotive, healthcare and other manufacturing industries. Our welding equipment meets rigid military specifications to manufacture items such as airframes, landing gear, jet engines, guided missiles and vehicle parts.

ABOUT AUBERT & DUVAL

Aubert & Duval, a subsidiary of the Alloys division of the Eramet group, is a metallurgist expert and one of the world leaders in high-performance steels, superalloys, titanium and aluminum. Aubert & Duval designs and develops advanced metallurgical solutions in the form of closed-die forged or forged parts, long products or metal powders for projects in the most demanding industries: aeronautics, energy, defense, nuclear, medical. www.aubertduval.com

ABOUT THE IRT SAINT EXUPERY

The Technological Research Institute (IRT) Saint Exupéry is an accelerator of science, technological research and transfer to the aeronautics, space and embedded systems industries for the development of innovative solutions that are safe, robust, certifiable and sustainable.

