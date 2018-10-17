Sciaky Joins the Alliance for the Development of Additive Processing Technologies (ADAPT) to Expand Adoption of its Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM®) in Aerospace and Other Sectors

CHICAGO, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciaky, Inc., a subsidiary of Phillips Service Industries, Inc. (PSI), and leading provider of metal additive manufacturing (AM) solutions, announced today that it has joined the Alliance for the Development of Additive Processing Technologies (ADAPT) to expand adoption of its Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM®) technology in aerospace and other sectors.

Sciaky EBAM dual wirefeed technology. Sciaky is a member of ADAPT.

Headquartered at Colorado School of Mines in Golden, CO, ADAPT is an industry-academia consortium that advances data informatics and characterization technologies to Optimize processes, materials, and parts for Additive. A barrier to AM process qualification that ADAPT is excited to work on, in collaboration with Sciaky, is the lack of fundamental understanding about how the process variables effect material microstructure and final part properties.

"Sciaky is pleased to work with the innovators of this higher learning consortium," said Scott Phillips, President and CEO of Sciaky, Inc. "We are always striving to break new ground with our EBAM process, as well as capture critical performance data on new applications."

As the most widely scalable metal additive manufacturing solution in the industry (in terms of work envelope), Sciaky's EBAM systems can produce parts ranging from 8 inches (203 mm) to 19 feet (5.79 meters) in length. EBAM is also the fastest deposition process in the metal additive manufacturing market, with gross deposition rates ranging from seven to 25 lbs. (3.18 to 11.34 kg) of metal per hour. EBAM brings quality and control together with IRISS® – the Interlayer Real-time Imaging and Sensing System, which is the only real-time adaptive control system in the metal 3D printing market that can sense and digitally self-adjust metal deposition with precision and repeatability. This innovative closed-loop control is the primary reason that Sciaky's EBAM 3D printing process delivers consistent part geometry, mechanical properties, microstructure, and metal chemistry, from the first part to the last.

Sciaky's EBAM is the only industrial metal 3D printing process with approved applications for land, sea, air, and space. For more information, visit www.sciaky.com. You can also follow Sciaky on Twitter, Facebook, Google+, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About Sciaky, Inc.

Sciaky, Inc., a subsidiary of Phillips Service Industries, is a world leader in metal 3D printing solutions. Our exclusive Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM®) process is the fastest, most cost-effective 3D printing process in the market for large-scale metal parts, allowing manufacturers to save significant time and money over traditional manufacturing and rapid prototyping processes. Sciaky also provides industry-leading electron beam (EB) and advanced arc welding systems, as well as robust EB welding services, for the aerospace, defense, automotive, healthcare and other manufacturing industries. Our welding equipment meets rigid military specifications to manufacture items such as airframes, landing gear, jet engines, guided missiles and vehicle parts.

About Phillips Service Industries, Inc.

Established in 1967, Phillips Service Industries, Inc. (PSI) is a privately held global manufacturing and services holding company, which oversees a diverse collection of innovative subsidiaries: PSI Repair Services, Inc., PSI Semicon Services, and Sciaky, Inc. Our companies serve a wide range of high-tech industries like aerospace, defense, automotive, alternative energy, healthcare, and semiconductor. Together, we push the boundaries of technology, delivering innovative solutions for land, sea, air and space. We're PSI: Always innovating. Everywhere.™

About ADAPT

The Alliance for the Development of Additive Processing Technologies (ADAPT) is an industry-academia consortium dedicated to solving challenges in additive manufacturing (AM) using data-driven approaches. Headquartered at Colorado School of Mines, ADAPT was launched in December 2015 with funding from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT). Founding members include Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp., Citrine Informatics, Colorado School of Mines, Faustson Tool, Lockheed Martin and Manufacturer's Edge. For more information, visit the ADAPT website, or find ADAPT on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

