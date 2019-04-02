Sciaky Reaches Agreement with KTM Consultants to Increase Sales Efforts in Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East for its Industry-Leading EBAM® Metal 3D Printing Solutions

CHICAGO, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciaky, Inc., a subsidiary of Phillips Service Industries, Inc. (PSI) and leading provider of metal additive manufacturing (AM) solutions, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with KTM Consultants to increase sales efforts of its industry-leading Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM®) solutions in Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East.

KTM's founder is Trent Mackenzie, a metallurgist with over 40 years of experience in foundry, forging and heat treatment operations, having held senior management positions with Sandvik, Outokumpu, Special Metals and ATI. In 2015, Mackenzie took his knowledge of corrosive resistant alloys and launched KTM Consultants, with an emerging focus on additive manufacturing.

"I was immediately drawn to Sciaky's EBAM technology because of its unique and robust capabilities," said Mackenzie. "Industrial manufacturers of large metal parts need to explore the significant advantages that technologies like EBAM offer. It is truly a game-changer."

"Sciaky is proud to work with the knowledgeable team at KTM Consultants," said Scott Phillips, President and CEO of Sciaky, Inc. "Industrial metal 3D printing technology will benefit greatly by having accomplished leaders like Trent Mackenzie educating the marketplace on its tremendous ROI."

As the most widely scalable metal additive manufacturing solution in the industry (in terms of work envelope), Sciaky's EBAM systems can produce parts ranging from 8 inches (203 mm) to 19 feet (5.79 meters) in length. EBAM is also the fastest deposition process in the metal additive manufacturing market, with gross deposition rates up to 25 lbs. (11.34 kg) of metal per hour. EBAM brings quality and control together with IRISS® – the Interlayer Real-time Imaging and Sensing System, which is the only real-time adaptive control system in the metal 3D printing market that can sense and digitally self-adjust metal deposition with precision and repeatability. This innovative closed-loop control is the primary reason that Sciaky's EBAM 3D printing process delivers consistent part geometry, mechanical properties, microstructure, and metal chemistry, from the first part to the last.

Sciaky's EBAM is the only industrial metal 3D printing solution with approved applications for land, sea, air, and space. For more information on Sciaky, visit www.sciaky.com. You can also follow Sciaky on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

For more information on KTM Consultants, visit the LinkedIn profile for Trent Mackenzie (a business website for KTM Consultants is under development), or call Trent at +61 421 239 558. KTM is located in Robina, Australia.

About Sciaky, Inc.

Sciaky, Inc., a subsidiary of Phillips Service Industries, is a world leader in metal 3D printing solutions. Our exclusive Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM®) process is the fastest, most cost-effective 3D printing process in the market for large-scale metal parts, allowing manufacturers to save significant time and money over traditional manufacturing and rapid prototyping processes. Sciaky also provides industry-leading electron beam (EB) and advanced arc welding systems, as well as the most robust EB job shop welding services in the world, for the aerospace, defense, automotive, healthcare and other manufacturing industries. Our welding equipment meets rigid military specifications to manufacture items such as airframes, landing gear, jet engines, guided missiles and vehicle parts.

About Phillips Service Industries, Inc.

Established in 1967, Phillips Service Industries, Inc. (PSI) is a privately held global manufacturing and services holding company, which oversees a diverse collection of innovative subsidiaries: PSI Repair Services, Inc., PSI Semicon Services, and Sciaky, Inc. Our companies serve a wide range of high-tech industries like aerospace, defense, automotive, alternative energy, healthcare, and semiconductor. Together, we push the boundaries of technology, delivering innovative solutions for land, sea, air and space. We're PSI: Always innovating. Everywhere.™

