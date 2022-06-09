Sciaky's Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM®) Surpasses 40 lbs. of Titanium/Hour, Making it the Highest Deposition Rate in the World for Industrial Metal 3D Printing

EBAM's high deposition rate (HDR) was achieved by the Saint Exupéry Institute for Research in Technology (IRT) during its Metallic Advanced Materials for Aeronautics (MAMA) project

CHICAGO, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciaky, Inc., a subsidiary of Phillips Service Industries, Inc. (PSI) and leading provider of metal additive manufacturing (AM) solutions, announced today that its Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM®) process deposited 40 lbs. (18.14 kg) of titanium per hour, making it the highest – and fastest – deposition rate in the world for industrial metal 3D printing.

Sample part from Saint Exupéry Institute for Research in Technology (IRT) MAMA project where Sciaky's EBAM® technology was utilized. Cross-section samples from Saint Exupéry Institute for Research in Technology (IRT) MAMA project where Sciaky's EBAM® technology was utilized.

The Saint Exupéry Institute for Research in Technology (IRT), located in France, achieved EBAM's high deposition rate (HDR) while conducting work for its Metallic Advanced Materials for Aeronautics (MAMA) project. Launched in 2019, one of MAMA's initial goals was combining die forging with metal 3D printing to develop a new process for manufacturing titanium aircraft parts. To date, Sciaky's EBAM has deposited over 330 lbs. (150 kg) of Ti-6AI-4V (titanium) for three different MAMA applications. Additional projects are planned for 2022 and beyond, with a groundswell of support to adopt these new processes into production. Airbus and Aubert & Duval are also key process contributors for this particular initiative of the MAMA project.

"Sciaky is excited about EBAM's new deposition rate milestone," said Scott Phillips, President and CEO of Sciaky, Inc. "We are committed to discovering new applications for EBAM that will help manufacturers save significant time and money on part production, as well as improve part quality."

As the most widely scalable metal additive manufacturing solution in the industry (in terms of work envelope), Sciaky's EBAM systems can produce parts up to 19 feet (5.79 meters) in length. EBAM brings quality and control together with IRISS® – the Interlayer Real-time Imaging and Sensing System, which is the only real-time adaptive control system in the metal 3D printing market that can sense and digitally self-adjust metal deposition with precision and repeatability. This innovative closed-loop control is the primary reason that Sciaky's EBAM 3D printing process delivers consistent part geometry, mechanical properties, microstructure, and metal chemistry, from the first part to the last.

Sciaky's EBAM is the only industrial metal 3D printing solution with approved applications for land, sea, air, and space. For more information on Sciaky, visit www.sciaky.com. You can also follow Sciaky on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

