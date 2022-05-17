Sciaky's Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM®) Technology Introduced to President Biden at Additive Manufacturing (AM) Forward Address

Sciaky is preparing EBAM for AM Forward activities and training; Rapid + TCT Event

CHICAGO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciaky, Inc., a subsidiary of Phillips Service Industries, Inc. (PSI) and leading provider of metal additive manufacturing (AM) solutions, announced today that its Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM®) technology was introduced to President Biden during an AM Forward address at United Performance Metals in Hamilton, Ohio on May 6, 2022. During the address, President Biden offered insight on how Congress can support innovations like Additive Manufacturing (AM) to improve America's small- and medium-sized manufacturers, create high-paying jobs, and improve supply chain efficiency.

President Biden is introduced to a giant titanium propellant tank 3D printed by Lockheed Martin, using Sciaky's Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM®) technology, at United Performance Metals in Hamilton, Ohio on May 6, 2022. Photo is copyright of Associated Press.

One of President Biden's top economic priorities is to fight inflation by lowering costs that working families face, as well as lowering the federal deficit. Innovations like Additive Manufacturing can be leveraged as a major competitive advantage for manufacturers because it significantly reduces material costs, lead times and waste when compared with traditional manufacturing processes like forging.

President Biden identified five U.S.-based manufacturers to help oversee the adoption of new additive manufacturing activities from small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) suppliers. These five companies are GE Aviation, Raytheon, Siemens Energy, Lockheed Martin and Honeywell. AM Forward will be supported by Applied Science & Technology Research Organization (ASTRO), which is a non-profit organization.

Sciaky's additive manufacturing process, known as Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM), helped manufacturing giant Lockheed Martin save significant costs with the production of titanium propellant tanks for space satellites. With post-project analysis, Lockheed Martin reported savings of 80% on lead times, 55% on material costs and 75% on material waste. In addition, the 3D printed propellant tanks passed vigorous performance tests required for production.

"Sciaky is preparing plans to meet the needs of SME suppliers participating in the AM Forward program," said Scott Phillips, President and CEO of Sciaky, Inc. "We will offer world-class EBAM equipment, training programs and technical support."

As the most widely scalable metal additive manufacturing solution in the industry (in terms of work envelope), Sciaky's EBAM systems can produce parts up to 19 feet (5.79 meters) in length. EBAM is also the fastest deposition process in the metal additive manufacturing market, with gross deposition rates up to 40 lbs. (18.14 kg) of metal per hour. EBAM brings quality and control together with IRISS® – the Interlayer Real-time Imaging and Sensing System, which is the only real-time adaptive control system in the metal 3D printing market that can sense and digitally self-adjust metal deposition with precision and repeatability. This innovative closed-loop control is the primary reason that Sciaky's EBAM 3D printing process delivers consistent part geometry, mechanical properties, microstructure, and metal chemistry, from the first part to the last.

Sciaky is exhibiting in booth 1427 at the RAPID + TCT Event in Detroit May 17-19, 2022. The event showcases some of the latest innovations in additive manufacturing. For more information, visit https://www.rapid3devent.com.

For more information on President Biden's AM Forward address, visit https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/05/06/fact-sheet-biden-administration-celebrates-launch-of-am-forward-and-calls-on-congress-to-pass-bipartisan-innovation-act/.

Sciaky's EBAM is the only industrial metal 3D printing solution with approved applications for land, sea, air, and space. For more information on Sciaky, visit www.sciaky.com. You can also follow Sciaky on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Sciaky, Inc., a subsidiary of Phillips Service Industries, is a world leader in metal 3D printing solutions. Our exclusive Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM®) process is the fastest, most cost-effective 3D printing process in the market for large-scale metal parts, allowing manufacturers to save significant time and money over traditional manufacturing and rapid prototyping processes. Sciaky also provides industry-leading electron beam (EB) and advanced arc welding systems, as well as the most robust EB job shop welding services in the world, for the aerospace, defense, automotive, healthcare and other manufacturing industries. Our welding equipment meets rigid military specifications to manufacture items such as airframes, landing gear, jet engines, guided missiles and vehicle parts.

