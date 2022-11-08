SciBase invitation to a webinar on November 10 at 11:00 CET

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO:SCIB), a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders is pleased to invite investors, analysts and media to a webinar on November 10 at CET 11.00 - 12.00. The event will only be digital.

The focus will be on SciBase's recently announced collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health to develop a unique AI-based screening tool to predict the development of a common type of eczema known as atopic dermatitis in infants. SciBase CEO Simon Grant will give an in-depth picture of the potential that exists in the skin barrier segment as well as a general update.

Link to the webinar: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__tjnmigWSDeqGmY4LYbnRg

Agenda for the webinar:

1. Introduction by CEO Simon Grant

2. Background around skin barrier from Professor Cezmi Akdis

3. Presentation by CEO Simon Grant

4. Q&A

The webinar will be held in English. Participants will be given the opportunity to ask questions during the event via chat. Questions can also be submitted in advance to [email protected].

A recorded version of the webinar will be available on the SciBase website afterwards.

For more information around skin barrier and SciBase: https://barrier.scibase.com/

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, that has developed a unique point of care platform for the non-invasive detection of skin cancer and other skin conditions. SciBase is a pioneer within augmented intelligence, combining artificial intelligence with Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) to provide objective information that assists dermatologists and others in clinical decision-making. SciBase's products include Nevisense and Nevisense Go and to date the platform addresses the areas of melanoma detection, non-melanoma skin cancer detection and skin barrier assessment. Nevisense is the only FDA-approved device for the detection of melanoma and the only MDR-approved technology for skin cancer detection in Europe. SciBase's technology is based on more than 20 years of academic research at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information please visit www.scibase.com. All press-releases and financial reports can be found here: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

