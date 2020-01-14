Science 37® Extends Market-Leading Capabilities in Decentralized Clinical Trial Execution

"Adding Jonathan and Darcy to our executive team enables us to extend our leadership in the decentralized trials market," said David Coman, CEO of Science 37. "Jonathan's deep experience in patient engagement coupled with Darcy's breadth of experience in clinical operations, set us on an exhilarating path that will allow us to create additional value for sponsors and further enhance the patient experience."

As vice president of patient engagement, Commons joins Science 37 from Optum, a global health services company that is part of UnitedHealth Group, where he was managing director of the Innovation Solutions Group and responsible for developing data-driven customer insights for health engagement. Prior to Optum, Commons honed his expertise at AbleTo Inc., a leading provider of virtual behavioral healthcare, where he was vice president of consumer engagement. He has also held a variety of digital strategy and marketing leadership positions at GlaxoSmithKline and IQVIA. As vice president of patient engagement at Science 37, Commons will oversee all aspects of patient recruitment and engagement, including the entire patient journey.

"Joining Science 37 is a rare opportunity to be at the forefront of patient-centered research, and I look forward to building on the momentum Science 37 has created in transforming the patient experience and optimizing patient recruitment," Commons said.

Forman, vice president of clinical operations, joins Science 37 from Firma Clinical Research, a contract research organization (CRO), where she was most recently vice president of corporate development and had previously led global clinical operations. Prior to Firma, Forman held leadership positions in clinical operations at Clinipace Worldwide, a CRO specializing in supporting growth-oriented and mid-tier pharmaceutical and medical device companies. As vice president of clinical operations at Science 37, Forman will manage all aspects of the clinical trial life cycle, from pre-contract study planning to complete study execution.

"Science 37 has a clear mission, purpose-built technology, and a disruptive approach to clinical research. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to further enhance the sponsor experience and extend efficiencies in our clinical trial execution," Forman said.

Science 37 has conducted more fully decentralized, interventional clinical trials than any other organization. The Science 37 model has achieved enrollment timelines that are up to 27 times faster than traditional sites with 90% higher retention rates on the same trial. Research at Science 37 is powered by the industry's first and only comprehensive, purpose-built platform to fully operationalize a virtual or decentralized trial.

