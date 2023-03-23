Science By All, For All: AIP Publishing Expands APC Waiver and Discount Policy

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing is pleased to share that it has expanded its article processing Charge (APC) Waiver and Discount Policy, making Gold Open Access (OA) publishing more accessible to and equitable to researchers from lower- and lower-middle-income countries.

Researchers publishing from these regions will automatically receive their APC waivers or discounts at the time of billing.

The move is reflective of AIP Publishing's continued efforts to improve the accessibility and inclusivity of scholarly publishing.

"Science belongs to everyone," said Alix Vance, CEO of AIP Publishing. "Important research can be generated by anyone, anywhere and should be broadly accessible. By expanding our APC Waiver and Discount Policy, AIP Publishing removes barriers and opens doors. We want to ensure that more researchers worldwide can and do participate in a growing, impactful scientific discourse."

AIP Publishing's APC Waiver and Discount Policy for Gold OA titles expands upon the previously adopted Research4Life guidelines, with eligible countries classified as either Group A (full waiver) or Group B (discounts). Moving forward, eligibility in AIP Publishing's policy will also include World Bank low-income and lower-middle-income economies — increasing the number of countries covered.

"Economic disparities should not stand in the way of scientific discovery and access to learning," said Vance. "This is one way AIP Publishing helps make research communication more equitable and inclusive."

To see the full lists of countries eligible for APC waivers and discounts through AIP Publishing, please visit our Open Access Publishing Options page.

SOURCE AIP Publishing