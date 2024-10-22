Science Park High School's Ashley Lourenco Wins National Debate Tournament

Senior is the first in school's history to take the tournament's top honor. She also wins tournament's best speaker award.

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When Ashley Lourenco walked into Science Park High School's debate class on Monday, the students applauded. Word had already gotten out about what she had accomplished over the weekend.

Lourenco, a senior, did what no Science Park High School student had ever done: win the New York City Invitational Debate and Speech Tournament. The three-day competition held annually at the Bronx High School of Science is one of the nation's most demanding speech and debate contests, and it attracts skilled debaters from all over the country.

Newark Science Park High School's Champion Debater Ashley Lourenco and Debate Coach Jonathan Alston.

"For the first time ever, we've taken first place at this particular tournament," said a very proud Jonathan Alston, the school's debate coach and a former debate team member.

"I'm excited about the win. I've been waiting a long time for it to happen," Lourenco said.

Indeed, Lourenco said she has invested five years in learning and training and more than 50 hours of research, supported by students and alumni coaches. She has competed in other tournaments previously, which contributed to her readiness for this win.

Last weekend's tournament began with six preliminary debates, two on Friday and four on Saturday. Participants needed a strong win-loss record to qualify for the elimination bracket.

In each round, the debated question was the same: Should the federal government require workers to be paid a living wage? Lourenco and her teammates argued for the negative side.

Based on her performance in the preliminary debates, Lourenco also won the tournament's Best Speaker award as the team advanced to the elimination rounds. Lourenco bested opponents from schools from New Orleans, Southlake, TX; and Durham, NC, before facing a debater from Strake Jesuit College Preparatory School in Houston.

"It really was because of the cross-examination," said Alston, referring to when opposing debaters are in direct dialogue with each other, crediting Lourenco's composure during the high-stakes face-off.

When the competition gets heated, it's not uncommon for emotions to run high among debaters, Lourenco said. Many of them have come to know each other through years of debating each other.

"Having those moments that can be very contentious is fine," Lourenco said. "I debate my friends all the time. But if somebody says something that's ridiculous, I'm not going to be nice about it."

Lourenco, a lifelong Newark resident, has attended Science Park since the seventh grade. She previously attended the Ann Street School, where her mother, Ione Dearuda, is a teacher, and her younger brother and sister are students. Her father is a construction worker.

Lourenco is interested in pursuing political science or law, considering law school as one pathway, but is also open to journalism or nonprofit work. Colleges and universities she is considering include Yale University, Cornell University, UMASS - Amherst, and Brown University. When she has a bit of time to relax, Lourenco enjoys watching stand-up comedy on YouTube, counting John Mulaney as one of her favorite comedians.

With this win Lourenco has been awarded her first bid toward participating in the National High School Tournament of Champions, a prestigious event that requires two bids for qualification.

Lourenco's accomplishments at Bronx Science earned her praise from one of the most notable former Science Park debate team members, Superintendent León.

"As a proud alum of the same debate team, I am thrilled to congratulate Ashley Lourenco on her outstanding achievements. Her dedication, skill, and passion for debate are truly commendable, and securing her first bid toward the National High School Tournament of Champions is a monumental accomplishment," said Superintendent León. "I know firsthand the hard work and perseverance it takes to excel at this level, and Ashley has shown incredible tenacity and talent throughout her journey. We are all incredibly proud of her and excited to see what she will achieve next. I want to thank Principal Gearhart and Mr. Alston for their dedication to keeping the strong legacy of the Science Park Debate program going strong."

"I am immensely proud of Ashley Lourenco for accomplishing a rare first in the illustrious Science Park debate program, winning first place in the New York City Invitational Debate and Speech Tournament," said Board of Education President Hasani K. Council. "Her achievement reflects not only her incredible talent and hard work but also the strength and dedication of our students here in Newark. On behalf of the Board of Education, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to her and look forward to witnessing even more milestones in her bright future."

Alston told Lourenco that, when it comes to her debating future performance after last weekend's win, her best is yet to come.

"You're going to start debating at a different level," Alston said. "Based on the way you've been debating and based on your history; you're going to be one of the best debaters in the history of our program."

