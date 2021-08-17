ScienceMedia Improves the Identification and Conversion of Prospective Trial Participants

Beginning with multimedia lessons that improve the accuracy and efficiency of site pre-screening measures, both platforms feature a series of patient-facing modules that help guide patients through the decision to participate and assists with onboarding.

Product Director, Robert Geckeler states, "In an environment of increasingly complex clinical trials and intense competition for patients, identifying and converting eligible patients is key to study success. Modules now available through SMi Trial and SMi TrialD begin by addressing the challenge of raising awareness about your study among potential patients and clinicians in the referral networks of participating sites." Potential subjects are then led through a well-thought-out sequence of engaging and effective modules that inform them about participating in a clinical trial. The impactful modules walk them through the informed consent process and supplement the informed consent form by putting study requirements into easy-to-understand language, as well as setting expectations around each patient's responsibility as a trial participant.

Geckeler continues, "By supporting both sites and prospective trial participants, these cutting-edge training platforms streamline the enrollment and recruitment process and critically enhance the identification and conversion of prospective trial participants."

About ScienceMedia

For over 25 years, ScienceMedia has been at the forefront of delivering innovative, multimedia eLearning solutions aimed at improving clinical competency. SMi Trial™, for site-based trials, and SMi TrialD, for decentralized or hybrid trials, mitigate clinical risk and decrease trial cost by optimizing study compliance throughout the lifetime of your clinical trial. SMi Source™ is a mobile-enabled, cloud-based science education library that provides 16,000+ microlearning topics and 400+ full courses covering a vast catalog of disease and therapeutic areas.

