ScienceMedia Targets the Highest Risk Aspects of Home Visits for Decentralized Trials

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing, the risks surrounding in-clinic visits for trial participants continues. As clinical studies evolve to incorporate in-home nursing visits and direct-to-patient shipments of study medications, SMi Trial D has launched specialized training specifically for home healthcare providers. From helping providers understand non-standard assessments, to assisting patients with study technology, a range of microlearning topics are available to address every need.

Having home healthcare staff who are adequately trained on unique study procedures is critical to study success.

The visionaries behind SMi TrialD have developed an intuitive, highly secure, and scalable platform that delivers role-based, just-in-time education. SMi TrialD is truly the world's first virtual and mobile education platform for those looking to lead innovation in decentralized trials.

Product Director, Robert Geckeler states, "Having home healthcare staff who are aware of trial objectives and are adequately trained on unique study procedures is critical to study success. As a former Sponsor, it's exciting to see a purpose-built platform that delivers highly engaging and effective microlearning to train home healthcare providers on the critical aspects of each home visit."

About ScienceMedia

For over 25 years, ScienceMedia has been at the forefront of delivering innovative, multimedia e-learning solutions aimed at improving clinical competency. SMi Trial™ and SMi TrialD (for decentralized trials) mitigate clinical risk and decrease trial cost by optimizing study compliance throughout the lifetime of your clinical trial. SMi Source™ is a mobile-enabled, cloud-based science education library that provides 16,000+ microlearning topics and 400+ full courses covering a vast catalog of disease and therapeutic areas.

