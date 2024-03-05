Scientel Solutions Announces 7th Annual 'Putting for Veterans' Golf Outing Event

AURORA, Ill., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientel Solutions (Scientel) is thrilled to launch their 7th Annual 'Putting for Veterans' golf outing, set to take place on Monday, June 3rd, 2024 at White Eagle Golf Club in Naperville, IL. Over the last six years, the technology integration company which is headquartered in Aurora, IL. has hosted the event to raise awareness and show their support for the continuous needs of local heroes.

Putting for Veterans Event 2023 Check Presentation

Several years ago, the Founder and CEO of Scientel, Nelson Santos set out on a mission to get the company involved more within the local community. He introduced his team to the needs of many organizations such as homeless shelters, food pantries, cancer research organizations, youth programs, and many others. One area that he felt needed further attention was showing support for our honored men and women. Santos took on the mission to raise awareness by merging two things that are loved by many – the game of golf and supporting local Veterans. From there, a quickly beloved event, 'Putting for Veterans' was born.

Over the last six years, the Scientel team has worked to make the event a success, raising funds for veterans to support a variety of needs which include: housing repairs; scholarship programs; utility bill assistance; service dog training programs; and much more.

Nelson explains, "Our initial goal was to bring awareness to all the Veterans in our area that needed support. Since our first event in 2018, we have brought in over $400k thanks to our sponsors who share the vision with us. This money has done the unthinkable by benefitting hundreds of Veterans and their families within our community."

This year's tournament will take place on Monday, June 3rd, in Naperville, IL., and is actively seeking local and national partners to support the program. 100% of the proceeds will benefit Naperville Responds for Veterans, Aurora Veterans Advisory Council, and Fox Valley Marine Corporation Detachment #1233. All interested sponsors and supporters are encouraged to visit the event website https://puttingforveterans.dojiggy.com/ to show their support.

Contact: Ashley Tenczar, atenczar@scientelsolutions.com

SOURCE Scientel Solutions