Scientel Solutions Announces Ceremonial Groundbreaking

"This project is very special to us, it is our world headquarters. Over the past five years it has been a growth experience for Scientel, we opened our first office in Europe a little over a month ago, we have several offices throughout the United States and Canada, and this is where it all happens," said Santos.

"We love that you are relocating your corporate headquarters to the City of Aurora, you are investing in our community, and you are doing exactly what you said you were, giving back and that's what's important," said Mayor Richard Irvin of Aurora.

Currently being developed and designed by Cordogan Clark to build the future of Scientel Solutions' new headquarters, the design features a retail space, double level Highrise to accommodate current employees and Scientel's rapid growth over the past several years, and a telecommunications tower to host services for a variety of clients.

The new headquarters will support a total of 70 employees. Scientel is seeking to fill more than 30 new positions through the transition to Aurora in a variety of technical, engineering, and administrative roles.

"Having done business in over 120 different countries now its seldom that I ever observe leadership that has been displayed by Mayor Irvin and Nelson. There's many concepts of leadership and a lot of ways of reflecting upon it but the grit, determination, and the commitment to progress of economic development has really been astounding," said Trevor Belcher, Executive Vice President of Scientel Solutions.

In anticipation of the new headquarters, Scientel has been involved in a multitude of job and resource fairs throughout Aurora, been a keynote speaker at Waubonsee Community College, is sponsoring Vets Week in Aurora, and is hosting a Charity Golf Tournament to benefit the Aurora Veterans Advisory Council and Naperville Responds for Veterans charities.

About Scientel Solutions

Scientel Solutions is a universal integrator working beyond systems to bring solutions to life by offering design, installation, and maintenance support for telecommunications and emerging technology, in addition to leveraging existing infrastructure to help organizations transition into the future.

