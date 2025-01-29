Scientel Solutions: Community Impact Report 2024

AURORA, Ill., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientel Solutions, a technology company based out of Aurora, IL., is proud to announce its extensive contributions to numerous philanthropic initiatives made in 2024. Collectively, they contributed over 650 hours supporting the community and non-profit events. They believe in giving back to the communities that they serve and are deeply invested in improving the well-being of people everywhere. Their dedication extends to supporting local Veteran Organizations, Food Pantries, Homeless Shelters, Educational Institutions, and various other foundations focused on positive community impact.

"At Scientel Solutions, we believe in fostering a smarter future, not just through technological advancements, but also through meaningful community engagement. Our commitment to supporting local Veteran Organizations, Food Pantries, Homeless Shelters, and Educational Institutions reflects our dedication to improving the well-being of those around us." – Nelson Santos, Founder and CEO at Scientel Solutions

The team is passionate about contributing both time and resources to causes that benefit those in need, understanding the importance of supporting organizations that address critical social issues, and striving to make a tangible difference in the lives of others.

Scientel's support encompasses a wide range of activities, from providing financial assistance to volunteering their time and expertise. They actively seek opportunities to partner with local organizations to maximize impact and ensure their efforts align with the immediate community needs.

Major contributions include:

Financial Support: Providing monetary donations to various organizations to support their crucial work.

Volunteerism: Our employees dedicate their time and skills to assist organizations in their day-to-day operations.

In-Kind Donations: Providing necessary resources and materials to assist organizations in achieving their goals.

Strategic Partnerships: Collaborating with organizations to develop and implement impactful programs.

Scientel Solutions is proud of their ongoing commitment to community service and is looking forward to continuing their work to build a better future for all. Join them in making a difference.

About Scientel Solutions

Scientel Solutions is The Universal Integrator that offers 360° technology services supporting clients' dynamic and sophisticated communications, video, and data management needs. Their mission is to enhance the quality of life for their Customers, Partners, Employees & Community. Headquartered in Aurora, IL with offices across the United States, Canada, and Europe with capabilities to service clients globally.

