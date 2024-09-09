Scientia Vascular Announces $14 Million Growth Financing Led by Piper Sandler Merchant Banking

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientia Vascular, a leader in neurovascular innovation, is pleased to announce the closing of a $14 million growth financing led by Piper Sandler Merchant Banking. The financing will enable Scientia to continue commercializing the next generation of neurovascular tools, offering new possibilities for treating a variety of neurovascular disease states for the benefit of patients.

Through cutting-edge innovation, Scientia is advancing the way diseases of the cerebral vasculature are treated. Renowned for disrupting the industry with microfabrication, Scientia currently offers the most comprehensive portfolio of neurovascular guidewires on the market and has applied the same groundbreaking technologies, design principles, and precision machinery to develop highly differentiated micro catheters and aspiration catheters. As Scientia moves ahead, microfabrication will continue to serve as the platform for innovating technologies that address a wide array of neurovascular disease states more effectively.

Tom Schnettler, managing director at Piper Sandler Merchant Banking, said, "Scientia exemplifies many of the attributes we look for in an investment partner: a strong team with a long track record of innovation and success, differentiated and groundbreaking technology that improves patient outcomes, a large and growing market opportunity and strong financial performance. We look forward to partnering with John Lippert and the rest of the team at Scientia to support the next stage of the company's growth."

"Our mission at Scientia is to develop and apply state-of-the-art technology to care for patients with unmet needs. We are grateful for the support of Piper Sandler Merchant Banking as we look to accelerate our growth following the launch of our Plato 17 and Socrates 38 neurovascular catheters," said John Lippert, founder and CEO of Scientia.

About Scientia Vascular:

Scientia Vascular is committed to enhancing patient care through innovative medical devices. With a focus on neurovascular advancements, Scientia Vascular remains at the forefront of technological breakthroughs in the medical field.

About Piper Sandler Merchant Banking:

Piper Sandler Merchant Banking (PSMB) is the growth equity investment arm of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR). The PSMB team strives to partner with founders and CEOs of growing, commercial stage businesses that can benefit by leveraging Piper Sandler's knowledge, experience, capital and relationships to build market leading enterprises. PSMB provides investment advisory services through the affiliated registered investment adviser, PSC Capital Partners LLC. Learn more about Piper Sandler Merchant Banking.

