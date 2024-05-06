Scientia Vascular Announces FDA approvals for New Line of Microfabricated Neurovascular Catheters

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientia Vascular, a leader in neurovascular innovation, is thrilled to announce the FDA clearance of two uniquely engineered catheters: the Plato 17—a DMSO-compatible microcatheter—and the Socrates 38, an aspiration catheter engineered for ischemic stroke. This marks a significant milestone for Scientia's ascent in the neurovascular market, showcasing the company's commitment to pioneering medical advancements.

The introduction of Plato® 17 microcatheter and Socrates® 38 aspiration catheter epitomizes Scientia's ethos of continuous innovation. Renowned for disrupting the industry with microfabricated guidewires, Scientia has applied the same groundbreaking technologies, design principles, and precision machinery to revolutionize catheter manufacturing. This distinct approach exemplifies the company's dedication to pushing the boundaries of medical technology.

Socrates 38: Pioneering Aspiration Catheter in Limited Market Release

Currently in the midst of a limited market release, the Socrates 38 aspiration catheter is gathering valuable feedback and clinical insights. This phase is crucial for executing the final stages of the strategic launch and bringing better, more advanced options to physicians treating stroke.

Plato 17: A New Era in Microcatheter Technology

The Plato 17 microcatheter, compatible with DMSO, represents a leap forward in catheter design, offering physicians control and stability for a multitude of neurovascular applications. This innovation is a testament to Scientia's ability to transfer groundbreaking technology from one product line to another, enhancing clinical value in patient treatment.

A Message from the CEO

"Our FDA clearance is a significant milestone for Scientia Vascular. By applying proven microfabrication technology to catheters and designing our access and treatment devices for efficiency when used together, we're providing physicians the next generation of neurovascular access tools." says John Lippert, CEO of Scientia Vascular. "I am immensely grateful to our dedicated teams whose tireless efforts have made this FDA clearance milestone possible. Their commitment to excellence and innovation continues to drive our patient mission forward."

Anticipation for Full Market Release

"We've seen what microfabrication can do in products like our Aristotle® 24 and Colossus wires in changing the standard of care for patient treatment in stroke, so it's rewarding to see the excitement and buzz surrounding microfabricated technology in catheters with our physician community," shares Paul Fischer, Chief Commercial Officer for Scientia Vascular. "We are eager to see how these advanced technologies will enhance patient care and offer new possibilities for physicians treating a variety of neurovascular disease states."

About Scientia Vascular

Scientia Vascular is committed to enhancing patient care through innovative medical devices. With a focus on neurovascular advancements, Scientia Vascular remains at the forefront of technological breakthroughs in the medical field.

For more information, contact:

Larry Myres

Chief Operations Officer

Scientia Vascular, Inc.

[email protected]

760.889.4649

SOURCE Scientia Vascular