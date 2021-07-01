Scientific Breakthrough in Alzheimer's Treatment is Here

In the team's study, 84% of subjects experienced significant improvement over multiple metrics of cognition including MoCA, CNS Vital Signs, Brain HQ, AQ-21, and AQ-C. What makes ReCODE successful? Instead of pre-determining a single- pharmaceutical treatment, ReCODE identifies and targets root cause contributors to cognitive decline for each person. These assessed potential contributors include inflammation, insulin resistance, nutrient and hormonal deficiencies, specific pathogens, toxicants, and biotoxins, as well as genetics. This process has led to unprecedented results. In addition to 84% of patients experiencing a cognitive improvement, there were reported improvements in symptoms and MRI gray matter volumes as well.

While most scientific breakthroughs take decades to hit the market, ReCODE is poised to help people quickly, as it is already available for consumers via Apollo Health. There are trained practitioners in almost every state and in many international locations.

After hundreds of failed Alzheimer's trials, and a few pharmaceutical options (such as donanemab and aducanumab) that merely slowed decline, the ReCODE protocol represents a giant leap forward in treatment and may finally bring relief to those living with dementia.



SOURCE Apollo Health

Related Links

https://www.apollohealthco.com/

