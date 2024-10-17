Scientific Conference Series Aims to Improve Outcomes for Diabetes, Cancer and Cardiovascular Disease

Endocrine Society and Keystone Symposia partner to advance research and education.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Endocrine Society, a global organization that promotes endocrinology research and clinical practice, and Keystone Symposia, a nonprofit host of conferences and symposia on a range of life science and biomedical topics, will jointly host a series of three conferences to advance endocrine research. The three conferences will focus on diabetes, oncology, and cardiovascular disease — hormone-related conditions that have a major impact on public health. The conference series is slated to launch in early 2027 and will run for at least three years.

Each event will feature the top-flight scientific programming and luminary speakers both organizations are known for. The conferences are designed to accelerate scientific breakthroughs, catalyzing advances in foundational science that can ultimately lead to improved clinical outcomes for patients.

"We are elated about the opportunity to collaborate with Keystone Symposia in the spirit of advancing science," said Endocrine Society President John Newell-Price M.D., Ph.D., F.R.C.P. "Our basic research members value the opportunity to discuss science with other leading members of the field, and this series of conferences will offer more chances for basic researchers to interact and share ideas."

Keystone Symposia specializes in holding intimate conferences in relaxed environments that encourage networking and fosters connections among attendees. Building relationships with other researchers can inspire scientists to pursue new lines of inquiry and form partnerships, which can advance discoveries.

"This partnership will be instrumental in bringing together basic scientists with clinicians and clinician-scientists to accelerate translational advances that will impact patients. We are thrilled to connect with the Endocrine Society to facilitate this common goal," stated Keystone Symposia President & CEO James Baumgartner, Ph.D. "These conferences will spur innovative perspectives and collaborations that integrate laboratory research with clinical insights to ultimately yield breakthroughs against three of the deadliest diseases we face in modern society — cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and cancer."

The Endocrine Society and Keystone Symposia plan to hold the conferences annually for at least three years.

About the Endocrine Society

Endocrinologists are at the core of solving the most pressing health problems of our time, from diabetes and obesity to infertility, bone health, and hormone-related cancers. The Endocrine Society is the world's oldest and largest organization of scientists devoted to hormone research and physicians who care for people with hormone-related conditions.

The Society has more than 18,000 members, including scientists, physicians, educators, nurses and students in 122 countries. To learn more about the Society and the field of endocrinology, visit our site at www.endocrine.org . Follow us on Twitter at @TheEndoSociety and @EndoMedia .

About Keystone Symposia

Founded in 1972, Keystone Symposia on Molecular and Cellular Biology is a nonprofit organization headquartered in Silverthorne, Colorado, USA. Keystone Symposia convenes approximately 50-60 open, peer-reviewed conferences annually across diverse, multidisciplinary life science topics. These conferences bridge basic and clinical research, promoting translational advances with medical impacts. With a commitment to supporting the next generation of research leaders, Keystone Symposia offers scholarships, travel awards, and career development opportunities, fostering a diverse and inclusive scientific community.

Media Contact: Amy Roberts, [email protected]

SOURCE Keystone Symposia