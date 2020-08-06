Scientific Drilling International Names Pamela S. Pierce as CEO and President

HOUSTON, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Drilling International (SDI) today announced that the company has named Pamela S. Pierce as its Chief Executive Officer and President effective July 31, 2020, a position she has held on an interim basis since May 2020. With the recent changes in the oil and gas sector and the challenges a global pandemic creates, Pam is already executing vision and direction for the future.

Kedrin Van Steenwyk, shareholder and member of the Board of Directors, commented, "Pam's energy experience combined with her leadership capabilities are perfect for leading SDI in this time of extreme market challenge."

Mrs. Pierce has more than 40 years of experience in the energy industry. She started her career as an offshore drilling engineer with ARCO and served in numerous drilling and production positions of increasing responsibility. When ARCO formed Vastar Resources, she led the Offshore Business Unit. Later Pam led Vastar's Business Development function responsible for mergers and acquisitions.

Pam joined SDI's Board of Directors in June 2011 and was Lead Director for the past year; she will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors. She is also a member of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. and Shawcor Ltd. Boards of Directors. Pam holds a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Oklahoma and an MBA in Corporate Finance from the University of Dallas.

About Scientific Drilling International

Scientific Drilling International is the largest independent service provider of global high accuracy wellbore navigation and directional drilling services. With approximately 950 employees, the company has extensive research and development, manufacturing, repair and maintenance, and service capabilities. Strategically located around the globe, Scientific Drilling supports a wide range of markets, including oil and gas, unconventional resources, geothermal, mining, and coalbed methane.

To learn more about Scientific Drilling, please visit www.scientificdrilling.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Bo Holland

Manager - US Sales

[email protected]

SOURCE Scientific Drilling International