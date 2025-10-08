Scientific Equipment Goes to Auction in Tiger Group and EquipNet Sale on Oct. 16

Online auction features 400 lots of lab and pharma/biopharma assets from Venatorx

SEEKONK, Mass., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group and EquipNet today announced an Oct. 16 timed online auction featuring 400 lots of advanced, lightly used scientific equipment from closed facilities operated by Venatorx Pharmaceuticals.

The laboratory and pharma/biopharma assets come from Venatorx's closed plant in Malvern, Pennsylvania, as well as its Editas Medicine site in Devens, Massachusetts. The offering includes:

mass spectrometers

high-performance liquid chromatographs (HPLCs)

gas chromatography systems (GCs)/mass spectrometry detectors (MSDs)

flow cytometry systems

automated cell-processing systems

digital polymerase chain reaction (PCR) systems

freeze dryers

automated cell culture analyzers

centrifuges

benchtop fluid homogenizers, and more

"This advanced equipment is already generating strong interest," said John Coelho, Senior Director, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "At a time of rising costs for new research and diagnostic M&E of this type, this timed online auction represents an extraordinary opportunity for the entire pharma/biopharma space."

"Maintained for clinical-stage drug discovery, these assets are late model and lightly used," added Christopher Spinelli, EquipNet's Vice President of Life Science & Biotech Asset Disposition Strategies. "They include Agilent HPLCs/mass specs, a Bio-Rad QX ONE PCR, an SP freeze dryer, and a Nova BioProfile FLEX2, to name a few. Upgrade your lab now. Bidding opens soon."

The timed online auction closes on Thursday, October 16, at 4 p.m. (ET). Bidding opens on Tuesday, October 14, at SoldTiger.com.

Represented brands include Bruker, Agilent Technologies, BD Biosciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad, SP Industries (ATS Life Sciences Scientific Products), Nova Biomedical, and Microfluidics (IDEX Corp.), among many others.

One coveted piece available in the sale, Spinelli noted, is a 2021 Bruker Ultrashield nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometer (400MHz, 54mm), stored in Lansdale, Pennsylvania. "We can connect buyers with a firm that specializes in transporting these systems," Spinelli said.

Highlights of the online auction include:

Agilent Technologies 6495B Triple Quad LC/MS Mass Spectrometer with Agilent 1290 Infinity II HPLC

Agilent Technologies 1260 Infinity II HPLC with Bin Pump, MCT, DAD WR, Vialsampler and Computer

Agilent Technologies 1260 Infinity II HPLC with Quaternary Pump VL, Multisampler, MCT and DAD WR

Agilent Technologies Infinity 1290 HPLC with Flexi Pump, Vialsampler, 1290 MCT and DAD

Unused Agilent Technologies Intuvo 9000 GC System with 5977C GC/MSD, G4567A and 7697A Headspace

BD Biosciences FACSCANTO II Flow Cytometer With FACSCANTO II Fluidics Cart System

Thermo Fisher Scientific Gibco CTS Rotea Counterflow Centrifuge

BioRad QX ONE Droplet Digital PCR System

SP Industries (ATS Life Sciences Scientific Products) ADP-S2EL-EVA-X Virtis AdVantage Pro Freeze Dryer

Nova Biomedical BioProfile FLEX2 Automated Cell Culture Analyzer

Microfluidics Microfluidizer M110P Homogenizer

For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit

https://soldtiger.com/sales/venatorx-pharmaceuticals-facility-closure/

Inspections, when available, are appointment-only and require at least 48 hours' notice. To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

