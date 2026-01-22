Scientific Games and Delaware Lottery Launch Evolutionary iLottery Program with Focus on Sustainable Growth

New Online Sales Program Connects Seamlessly with Loyalty Program, Drives Delaware Player Engagement

ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games and the Delaware Lottery launched an evolutionary new iLottery program that delivers a best in class player experience to drive long-term, sustainable growth for contributions to education, health and social services, public safety and other services in the state of Delaware. The new online sales program gives Delaware Lottery players safe and secure access to world-leading eInstant games, and delivers player rewards through integration with the lottery's existing Delaware Lottery Players Club online loyalty program. The Delaware Lottery currently ranks No. 10 worldwide for total sales per capita (La Fleur's 2025 World Almanac).

Scientific Games and the Delaware Lottery have launched an evolutionary new iLottery program that gives Delaware players safe and secure access to world-leading eInstant games, and delivers player rewards through integration with the Delaware Lottery's Players Club online loyalty program.

The new iLottery program expands on Scientific Games' already comprehensive suite of products across the Delaware Lottery's full portfolio, including sports betting, Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership instant game management program, gaming machine central monitoring system, lottery central gaming system, draw and Keno monitor games, as well as retail point-of-sale and self-service vending technology. The Lottery's retailers statewide have been invited to participate in a highly successful affiliate program with incentives that support retail sales.

Delaware Lottery Director Helene Keeley said, "As the provider of the Delaware Lottery's online loyalty program and retail games, Scientific Games has a unique understanding of our players and our full lottery offering. iLottery was the next step to give Delaware players easy, convenient digital access to our entertaining games. Launching an integrated, state-of-the-art iLottery program as part of the Delaware Lottery Players Club offers our players the opportunity to experience the thrill of playing how they choose—at retail or online—so we can continue driving maximum transfers to the state's General Fund."

The Delaware Lottery's new iLottery program is part of Scientific Games' highly secure Momentum ecosystem. The iLottery platform is integrated with the Lottery's retail management system. At the heart of the program is SG PAM, a secure player account management system for all player account activity and wallet transactions across retail and digital. Other features of the iLottery program include:

Healthy Play program for responsible gaming

program for responsible gaming Mobile first design

Market-leading bonus engine

Award-winning CRM services

Over 250 top-performing eInstant games, including licensed brands like MONOPOLY

SG Content Hub with premier portfolio of eInstant games from iLottery studios worldwide

"We are excited to bring our global expertise, content and technology to the Delaware Lottery with an evolutionary iLottery solution developed to adapt to consumer play preferences and market trends," said Matt Lynch, President, Digital for Scientific Games. "The Delaware Lottery has a strategic vision. Their leadership's forward-looking, player-centric approach, starting with launching a loyalty program and moving to a robust iLottery and omnichannel platform, ensures scalability and long-term sustainable growth for the Lottery and its beneficiary programs."

The iLottery program was implemented following the Delaware Lottery's Players Club launch to ensure the sustainability of the Delaware Lottery. Players can create an account on the official Delaware Lottery Players Club website, or the dedicated Delaware Lottery Players Club mobile app. Full player registration requires an industry-standard KYC (Know Your Customer) process, ensuring player eligibility. The new iLottery program delivers a premier responsible gaming program, ensuring players are one-click away from important information, while also enabling key Healthy Play features for budgeting, cool-off and opt-out steps.

The online sales program integrates with the Delaware Lottery Players Club, Scientific Games' industry leading achievement-based loyalty program for retail and digital play. The loyalty program features convenient mobile app ticket scanning, second-chance drawings, and bonus points for tickets entered which are redeemable for rewards drawings.

Scientific Games provides retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services to 150 lotteries in 50 countries worldwide, offering entertaining game content featuring the largest portfolio of licensed brands in the lottery industry. The company offers world-leading digital programs including CRM, loyalty, promotions, second-chance, mobile and web applications.

The MONOPOLY name and logo, the distinctive design of the game board, the four corner squares, the MR. MONOPOLY name and character, as well as each of the distinctive elements of the board and playing pieces are trademarks of Hasbro for its property trading game and game equipment. © 1935, 2026 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved. Licensed by Hasbro.

Healthy Play™ and Momentum® are trademarks of Scientific Games, LLC. © 2026 Scientific Games, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

About the Delaware Lottery

Since the start of operations in 1975, the Delaware Lottery has contributed $6.0 billion to the state's General Fund to help finance needed state services that benefit everyone in Delaware. The Lottery offers a variety of games: POWERBALL®, MEGA MILLIONS®, LOTTO AMERICA®, MULTI-WIN LOTTO, LUCKY FOR LIFE®, PLAY 3, PLAY 4, PLAY 5, Keno®, Sports Lottery and Instant Games, iGaming, Video Lottery and Table Games. Delaware Lottery game and promotional details are available at delottery.com, at licensed locations, and from the Lottery's office in Dover.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital games, technology, analytics, and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in instant games, data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance, and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

SOURCE Scientific Games, LLC