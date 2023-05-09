SCIENTIFIC GAMES CMO JENNIFER WELSHONS NAMED 2023 LOTTERY INDUSTRY HALL OF FAME INDUCTEE

Lottery Analytics and Insights Innovator Joins Elite Group of Global Professionals

ATLANTA, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Welshons has been named a 2023 Lottery Industry Hall of Fame Inductee, joining an elite group of global professionals. A pioneer in the area of analytics and insights, Welshons will be honored at a ceremony this fall during the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries 2023 Annual Conference. The Lottery Industry Hall of Fame is a prestigious recognition honoring those who have made a significant contribution to the global lottery industry and its contributions to good cause programs that positively affect the quality of life in communities around the world.

Jennifer Welshons, CMO, Scientific Games

"Jennifer's innovative marketing vision and committed leadership have impacted the global lottery industry in the areas of analytics, research, products, services, channels, and game categories," said Scientific Games CEO Pat McHugh. "Her leadership, focus and integrity are embedded in Scientific Games' analytical culture – the 'science' inside Scientific Games. Jennifer's deep understanding of consumers, culled from thousands of research projects and sales analyses, has provided the industry with outstanding games and game portfolio performance."

Joining Scientific Games 23 years ago, Welshons helped establish many of the analytical tools, methods, and metrics used across the industry today. Her innovation in market research and consumer insights has established Scientific Games as the global leader in lottery analytics and insights. Her teams have pioneered breakthrough player research studies and developed unique analytics platforms to provide insights on player motivations and behavior, game performance, prize structure, payout, theme, play action and more. These insights are translated into actionable marketing plans to help lotteries generate maximum retail and digital sales.

As CMO, Welshons is responsible for global marketing and communications, including strategic product marketing, analytics and insights, business intelligence, company branding, advertising, customer and winner events, and global proposals – a critical component in the industry's sales cycle to help drive sales performance and growth for the 130 lotteries the company serves worldwide.

Most recently, Welshons was instrumental in the company's sale to Brookfield Business Partners and helped create and launch Scientific Games' new branding as well as 'The Science Inside' analytics initiative to raise visibility for the importance of data-based product marketing and innovation decisions to drive lottery performance.

As a member of Scientific Games' Executive Leadership Team, Welshons takes part in the company's major business operational and organizational decision-making. She is active in Women's Initiative in Lottery Leadership and serves as a mentor to local students through Tech Alpharetta's Women's Forum STEAM Mentoring program.

Welshons holds a Master of Arts in Mass Communication and a Bachelor of Science in Advertising from the University of Florida. She is a graduate of the Advanced Management Program at Columbia University in New York City.

Scientific Games provides retail and digital games, technologies, analytics and services to lotteries in 50 countries. The company is the world's largest creator, producer and manager of instant "scratch" games, with products generating more than 70% of instant game retail sales globally.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital products, technology and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in instant games, data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

