Scientific Games Celebrates Official Inauguration of Montreal Urban Farm as Part of Global Commitment to Communities

ATLANTA, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games celebrates the official inauguration of its award-winning urban farm on the company's Montreal campus with employees and dignitaries. Created with non-profit community partner La Cuisine Collective Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, the farm, named Manger et Jouer Sainement (Eat and Play Healthy), improves access to fresh, healthy food for the local community. The farm is part of Scientific Games' overall commitment to giving back to communities globally through social, environmental and STEAM educational programs.

Winning an international Communitas Award for Community Partnership in 2024, the sustainable project is expected to produce 15 tons of fruits and vegetables this year, providing 150,000 meals and filling more than 2,600 food baskets distributed to the most vulnerable residents of the East End community of Montreal. The produce from the farm is intended for 40 local community kitchens, the CCHM's community store and other organizations that sell quality fruits and vegetables at low prices.

"Promoting the right to healthy food for all is our ambition! It's in a spirit of innovation and change that this partnership is growing collectively," said Benoist de Peyrelongue, General Manager, La CCHM. "The project's growth with Scientific Games demonstrates a powerful collective synergy that goes hand in hand with a deep rootedness in its community."

Preparations for Manger et Jouer Sainement began in 2022 on a 22,000-square-foot agricultural plot at Scientific Games Montreal. The farm, now in its first full scale year of crop production, also boasts fruit trees, beehives and a greenhouse.

Led by the CCHM, the company's employees have the opportunity to volunteer their time and energy to planting, harvesting and delivering produce. The farm is an inclusive and educational environment open to all, offering access to local schools, universities and organizations working in the employability sector.

"As we celebrate the official inauguration, we are very grateful for our unique partnership with the CCHM that has allowed Scientific Games and our employees to create the Manger et Jouer Sainement farm on our campus in Montreal," said Marc-Andre Doyon, Canadian V.P. of Operations for Scientific Games. "The past two years spent preparing the soil, planting crops and building the fencing and greenhouse have been truly rewarding for all involved. Best of all, the farm serves the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve community where generations of our employees live and work."

Scientific Games is the world's largest creator, producer and manager of lottery games and a global leader in lottery and sports betting technology systems, digital lottery games, mobile apps, and player loyalty programs. The company serves nearly every lottery in North America, including the Canadian provincial lotteries.

PHOTO: (left to right) Pierre Lessard-Blais, borough mayor of Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve; The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism of Canada and Hochelaga member of parliament; Benoist de Peyrelongue, Director at La CCH; Marc-André Doyon, Scientific Games Canadian VP of Operations; Alia Hassan Cournol, city councillor for the city of Montréal, Maisonneuve-Longue-Pointe district.

