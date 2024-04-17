Scientific Games Commemorates Official Ribbon-cutting for Advanced Instant Scratch Game Production Technology at Global Headquarters

Part of Company's Long-term Instant Game Production Plans, New Technology Enhances Global Lottery Game Innovation

ATLANTA, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games celebrated highly advanced new instant scratch game production technology with a ribbon cutting at the company's metro Atlanta global headquarters. The new high-definition technology, which completes Scientific Games' recent USD$65 million investment in instant game production technology at its facilities worldwide, is officially producing scratch games for the company's global lottery customers. The technology provides the highest, level of game security, quality and innovation in the lottery industry.

"The most important benefit this advanced technology offers our lottery customers worldwide is Scientific Games' ability to accelerate instant scratch game innovations to excite existing and future players and deliver games faster, ultimately to help lotteries generate monies for the causes they support," said John Schulz, President, Americas and Global Instant Products for Scientific Games.

With Scientific Games' instant products representing 70% of global retail sales, the company supplies 114 government-regulated lotteries worldwide with scratch games – a $123.9 billion consumer product that generates an estimated $32.1 billion in funding for lottery good cause programs annually (La Fleur's 2024 World Lottery Almanac).

"Scientific Games has invested in the most advanced instant game production technology in the lottery industry today as part of our long-term plans to serve our global lottery customers. We are committed to continued investment to evolve scratch game play for responsible consumer entertainment experiences," said Schulz. "As a trusted supplier to the world's government lotteries, we understand our role to help ensure their instant game business remains strong and innovative while growing responsibly to fund vital good cause programs."

The new technology's enhanced capabilities offer lotteries more flexibility to plan and quickly produce games featuring specialty finishes and unique playstyles, and with the same environmentally sound approach they expect from Scientific Games. The company uses recyclable paper, water-based inks and energy-efficient production processes as part of its environmental stewardship. This consciousness combined with the company's industry-leading instant game experts allows Scientific Games to continually innovate new play experiences that entertain consumers.

"Our people are the reason Scientific Games continues to produce the top-performing scratch games in the world. They are truly experts in all aspects of the scratch game development process, starting with consumer insights that guide game design and planning, which then leads to secure programming and production, followed by robust performance measurement analytics. Their passion shines through every day and it's why we are able to offer this advanced, new technology for our industry," said Schulz.

Scientific Games is the largest creator, producer and manager of lottery instant games in the world. The company developed the first secure instant scratch game in 1974 and its game security has set the bar for the global lottery industry since, ensuring that no one ever knows where the winning tickets are located. Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023, Scientific Games has five instant game facilities on four continents.

PHOTO (left to right): Georgia Lottery Corporation CEO Gretchen Corbin, Scientific Games V.P. of Instant Game Production Joe Bennett, Scientific Games CEO Pat McHugh.

