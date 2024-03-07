Scientific Games Consolidates Law and Public Policy Functions

James D. Schultz Named to Head Unified Legal and Public Policy Team, Phil Bauer Promoted to General Counsel/Corporate Secretary, Dena Rosenzweig to Retire as Chief Legal Officer

ATLANTA, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games, the global leader in providing games and technology to government lotteries, announced the consolidation of its legal and public policy teams into a new unified department, Global Legal and Public Policy.

This team will be led by James D. Schultz who will assume the new title of Executive Vice President, Global Legal and Public Policy. Deputy General Counsel Phil Bauer, an indispensable 25-year veteran of the company, will be promoted to General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, and report to Schultz. Additionally, as part of this alignment, Christine Wechsler, currently Senior Vice President, Public Policy and Government Relations, will serve in the expanded role of SVP, Legislation and Litigation.

Chief Legal Officer Dena Rosenzweig, who has been an invaluable leader to Scientific Games since joining the company in 2017, plans to retire on March 31.

Pat McHugh, CEO of Scientific Games, said, "As part of this succession plan, we have an opportunity to strategically align our operations with Jim's and Phil's combined talents. Jim Schultz's wide-ranging legal expertise and his deep knowledge of state and federal government operations will provide our business teams with additional strategic support as we continue to pursue new opportunities to expand our global operations. The combined organization under Jim will allow us to support our growth plans more efficiently and strategically."

"Since joining Scientific Games in 2022, I have witnessed the strong work we do for our government partners which in turn enables them to serve their taxpayers and residents to provide meaningful programs across all service sectors. In my new position, our goal will be to maximize our services to the benefit of these constituencies," said Schultz. He added, "Phil Bauer is a trusted legal advisor with in-depth industry knowledge and will serve us well as we continue to grow our business."

Before joining Scientific Games, Schultz served in various high-profile government roles, including General Counsel to the Governor of Pennsylvania and Senior Associate Counsel and Special Assistant to the President of the United States in the Office of White House Counsel. He has advised and served as an appointee for government officials on both sides of the aisle, including the last three Pennsylvania governors. Schultz also led government practice groups at both Holland and Knight LLP and Cozen O'Connor.

McHugh added, "Dena has strengthened our legal function and reinforcement of our commitment to operating with the highest level of ethics and integrity. We are grateful for her support, guidance and leadership and wish her all the best as she focuses on herself and family in retirement. We are grateful to have Phil Bauer, a highly respected and experienced industry leader, promoted to General Counsel. Phil's leadership in transformative business deals has been critical to our growth and success."

Scientific Games has operations on five continents, providing a full portfolio of retail and digital lottery and lottery sports betting products and services to 150 lotteries in 50 countries. The company has achieved numerous global certifications for its corporate governance, quality, security, environmental and responsible gaming standards.

