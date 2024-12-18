Scientific Games India Earns Great Place to Work Certification for Second Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games has been recognized as a Great Place to Work at its Bangalore, India location for the second consecutive year, reflecting the values of the global lottery company's efforts to strengthen its teams of experts and be the partner of choice for government-regulated lotteries worldwide. Achieving this prestigious benchmark for excellence underscores Scientific Games' commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture built on innovation, collaboration and inclusivity.

The process of becoming a Great Place to Work Certified company includes rigorous employee feedback and an independent audit by Great Place to Work, covering learning, management, policies and benefits. Scientific Games employees in Bangalore participated, highlighting transparency and engagement across the team.

Scientific Games CEO Pat McHugh said, "Achieving the Great Place to Work certification for the second consecutive year is a testament to the exceptional culture and dedication of our team in India. We are incredibly proud of their contributions to driving innovation and excellence, which embody the very essence of Scientific Games."

The Scientific Games lottery operations center in Bangalore, which opened in 2015 and recently moved to a new state-of-the-art facility, offers careers in research and development, including software development and quality assurance, as well as finance and administration roles in technology operations, accounting and procurement.

Mahesh Nanjundappa, Managing Director of Scientific Games India, said, "Earning the Great Place to Work certification for the second consecutive year is a true honor. It reflects our unwavering focus on cultivating a unique environment where our employees thrive personally and professionally. This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication and the inspiring culture we have built together to attract and retain the best employees."

This year's certification also paves the way for the Scientific Games location in Bangalore to participate in the esteemed Best Workplaces List for 2025, reflecting the company's ongoing efforts to set new benchmarks in workplace excellence.

Scientific Games has operations on five continents, providing a full portfolio of retail and digital lottery and lottery sports betting products and services to 150 lotteries in 50 countries.

