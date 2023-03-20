SCIENTIFIC GAMES POWERING UP DIGITAL AND SPORTS LEADERSHIP

New Organization's Digital and Sports Teams Expanding to Serve Global Lottery Customers

ATLANTA, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games is building on momentum following its sale to Brookfield Business Partners in April 2022 by expanding the new organization's Digital and Sports Betting teams and re-aligning leadership to continue serving its digital lottery and lottery sports betting customers globally. The company is also hiring for a number of roles related to its digital and sports business.

Scientific Games promotes three executives as part of company's Digital Lottery and Lottery Sports Betting expansion.

Currently, Scientific Games provides digital lottery games, second-chance programs, player loyalty clubs, mobile apps, CRM, and iLottery solutions to more than 20 U.S. and 30 international lotteries. The company has lottery sports betting customers in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

In the past year, Scientific Games unveiled the LOTERIA augmented reality game extension at the 2022 World Lottery Summit and launched the lottery industry's most state-of-the-art player loyalty program for the Missouri Lottery, a new mobile app for the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, a new second-chance program for the Georgia Lottery, and 60 new eInstant games for its global customer base. The company continues to enhance the record-breaking Pennsylvania iLottery program with 46 eInstant games, five eDraw games and more than 11,500 CRM campaigns launched in 2022.

Winning the 2022 Heptagon Awards "CRM Team of the Year" across many industries, Scientific Games' digital experts recently launched customer relationship programs for four U.S. lotteries and entered into a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Optimove to provide five U.S. lotteries with customized data-driven strategies to optimize their paid social media campaigns, for customer acquisition and retention, including on Facebook

"We are investing in people, products and technology platforms that give lotteries the opportunity to engage with their players across all channels," said Steve Beason, President of Digital and Sports. "We've pioneered digital and sports betting solutions for lotteries since 2004. Now, in this next era we've redefined our strategic focus and growth paths to position Scientific Games as the global leader in digital and sports to help our customers responsibly drive revenues for their beneficiary programs."

As part of leadership re-alignment, Amy Bergette was promoted to Senior Vice President of Digital Solutions. A 35-year lottery industry professional, Bergette has extensive experience in all facets of digital programs. She will continue leading global teams to define, expand and drive product and program innovations, manage Scientific Games' thriving game studios, facilitate the growth and advancement of the company's digital marketing footprint, manage customer accounts, and deliver world-class digital solutions.

Kira Summers has been promoted to Vice President of Operations and Planning for Digital. Summers joined Scientific Games in 2021 with an extensive land-based casino and iGaming program management and operations background. She holds the prestigious Six Sigma Blackbelt and served as the General Manager of the company's record-breaking iLottery program in Pennsylvania, facilitating the effective planning, operations and P&L of the program, and creating a strong customer partnership. In her new role, Kira will create and execute Scientific Games' long-range plans for digital programs.

Merv Huber has been promoted to Vice President of Digital Growth. Huber has defined, expanded and facilitated Scientific Games' extensive growth in the company's award-winning CRM solutions and strategies which now serve 11 U.S. lotteries, as well as developed a focused product development team to drive digital product innovation and growth. With 15 years of experience in online horse racing, sports betting and iLottery providing online marketing expertise and digital solutions, Huber is responsible for driving the growth of customers' digital business globally through product innovations and enhancements, expanded CRM and strategic marketing services.

Additionally, Scientific Games has career opportunities open for the following roles: CRM Manager, Head of Digital Business Development, iLottery Technical Operations Manager, Senior TechOps Engineer, Senior Web Developer, Senior Web Engineer, and Senior UI/UX Designer. Experienced professionals may apply for U.S.-based jobs at scientificgames.com/careers, or email [email protected] to learn more about the company's international job openings.

Scientific Games launched the first digital instant game in the U.S. in 2014, and is a leading provider of digital games, mobile apps, player loyalty programs and other digital products and services for the global lottery industry. The company provides retail and digital games, technologies, analytics and services to 130 lotteries in 50 countries.

LOTERIA™/©: Licensed by Don Clemente, Inc. 2023. All Rights Reserved.

© 2023 Scientific Games, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a leading provider of lottery products, technology and services to government-sponsored lottery programs globally. From cutting-edge backend systems to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We push game designs to the next level and are pioneers in data analytics and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance, and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

SOURCE Scientific Games, LLC